Martinez drives in 6 runs as Cards overpower Reds

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 13, REDS 4

CINCINNATI -- Jose Martinez had a career night, and he wasn't alone in a Cardinals offense that finally found its stride at the expense of the major leagues' worst team.

Martinez drove in six runs Thursday and Yadier Molina homered in his return from a one-game suspension, powering St. Louis to a 13-4 victory that left the Cincinnati Reds mired in their worst start since 1955.

The Cardinals homered a season-high four times while piling up a season high in runs. The Reds helped by walking 11 batters, three of them with the bases loaded. Martinez led the way with a career-best four hits.

This was more like what they expected.

"It's been kind of the buzz, especially back home -- everybody's worried about the lineup," Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny said. "We know when this offense is going, it can be as good as any offense in the league."

The Reds fell to 2-10, the worst record in the majors and their worst start since an identical mark in 1955.

The pitching has been so bad again that Manager Bryan Price used infielder Cliff Pennington in the ninth. He threw fastballs in the upper 80s, walked two and gave up Martinez's second RBI single of the game.

"Yeah, it wasn't a great game," Price said. "You don't want to use those guys (position players) before the ninth inning. You don't want to use them at all. The other guys have to be able to shoulder the load. You don't want to blow out your bullpen in April and May."

Pennington has pitched one other time. While playing for Toronto, he became the first position player to pitch in a postseason game. He recorded one out in the ninth inning of a 14-2 loss to the Royals during Game 4 of the 2015 AL Championship Series.

Pennington found out in the eighth that Price planned to use him in the ninth. He went into the batting cage by the clubhouse to get ready.

"I threw two pitches in the cage," he said. "I wasn't going to waste any."

Paul DeJong's solo shot deep into the upper deck in center off Austin Brice (0-2) snapped a 4-4 tie in the sixth. Martinez and Molina hit back-to-back drives in the seventh, when St. Louis put it away with seven runs. Martinez added a two-run double in the inning.

"The coaches have said to be patient, and I did it and everything went well," Martinez said.

Michael Wacha (2-1) went five innings and extended his streak of beating Cincinnati. The right-hander is 9-1 career against the Reds. The Cardinals have won Wacha's last 11 starts against the Reds since Sept. 20, 2014.

Molina served a one-game suspension on Wednesday for making contact with plate umpire Tim Timmons during an altercation with Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo. Molina singled home a run in the first inning off Sal Romano and connected for his fourth home run in the seventh.

Marcell Ozuna also had a solo shot that extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

PIRATES 6, CUBS 1 Gregory Polanco homered twice to help back a third consecutive solid start by Trevor Williams, and visiting Pittsburgh pulled away from Chicago.

ROCKIES 5, NATIONALS 1 DJ LeMahieu hit two home runs and drove in a career-high four runs to lead Colorado to a victory over host Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 9, TIGERS 3 Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run and drove in three runs, helping Cleveland beat visiting Detroit for its 11th consecutive victory against the Tigers.

RED SOX 6, YANKEES 3 Rick Porcello pitched seven scoreless innings, Mookie Betts drove in two runs and host Boston beat New York. One night after the benches cleared twice and the longtime rivals brawled during New York's 10-7 victory, there were no such incidents in the finale of the three-game set.

TWINS 4, WHITE SOX 0 Joe Mauer reached 2,000 career hits and Jose Berrios struck out 11 in 7 innings and Minnesota beat visiting Chicago.

ANGELS 7, ROYALS 1 Shohei Ohtani hit a bases-loaded triple in a five-run seventh inning to help streaking Los Angeles beat host Kansas City for its fifth consecutive victory.

Sports on 04/13/2018