Missions top Travelers in extra innings

TEXAS LEAGUE

MISSIONS 3, TRAVELERS 2 (10)

Two home runs and a 10th inning error proved too much for the Arkansas Travelers, who fell to the San Antonio Missions 3-2 on Thursday at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

San Antonio first baseman Josh Naylor hit both home runs, one in the second inning that gave the Missions a 1-0 lead and the other in the eighth inning that tied the game at 2-2. Sandwiched between the two home runs, Arkansas got its two runs thanks to second baseman Adam Law.

Law hit a leadoff double down the left-field line in the fifth inning, stole third base with one out and scored on shortstop Chris Mariscal's sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1. The Travelers took a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning when Law walked to start the inning, stole second base and scored on Mariscal's double down the left-field line.

But it was the second of Arkansas' two errors that cost the Travelers the game. Designated hitter Kyle Overstreet started the 10th inning on second base because of a new rule in minor league baseball and was lifted for pinch runner River Stevens. After center fielder Michael Gettys walked, both he and Stevens advanced on second baseman Peter Van Gansen's sacrifice bunt. Left fielder Rod Boykin then reached on a throwing error by Mariscal, which allowed Stevens to score from third.

The Travelers managed just five hits. Right-handed reliever Scott Kuzminsky (0-1) took the loss after allowing 2 runs -- 1 earned -- on 1 hit with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts over 2 innings.

Sports on 04/13/2018