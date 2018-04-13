Mitole shows 'who he is' in a blur

HOT SPRINGS -- Trainer Steve Asmussen stood in contrast to a somewhat stunned gathering of race fans near the finish line.

Asmussen's trainee Mitole had just won the $150,000 6-furlong Bachelor Stakes for 3-year-olds at Oaklawn Park on Thursday in 1:08.41, the fastest time for three-quarters of a mile run at the track this season.

Asmussen wasn't surprised in the least bit.

"That's who he is," he said.

Mitole, the 2-5 favorite, broke from the starting gate under jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. in a fluid burst he maintained throughout on a fast track. He led the other five in the field through the first quarter mile in 21.32, 1 length in front of Tin Badge and four in front of Mr. Jagermeister, who would finish second, 9 lengths behind the winner.

Tin Badge was one-half length behind Mitole through a half in 44.22, but Mr. Jagermeister was in third, 2 lengths back at the head of the stretch with 3/16ths left to race.

Mitole accelerated again to turn his lead into a runaway.

"He's an amazing horse," Santana said. "Today, he got in the gate and did a great job, standing good. Steve Asmussen and the whole team did a good job on that horse. That was an amazing horse with a perfect trip, and he ran his butt off."

"I'm a numbers guy," Asmussen said. "He runs crazy numbers. Like, I'm looking at it: he runs 21 and 1, 44 and 1, 56 and 1, and 8 and 2 here. How fast do you want him to be? He's a wow horse. He's a wow horse."

Supreme Aura, ridden by Gary Stevens, finished third, 1½ lengths behind Mr. Jagermeister and in front of fourth-place Tin Badge.

Mr. Jagermeister's jockey Andrew Ramgeet said Mitole's uncontested lead hurt his colt's chance.

"The trip was real good," Ramgeet said. "He handled the track well. The thing is there was no speed to go with Mitole. If I used my horse early, then maybe both of us would have been exhausted, and I didn't want to do that. I wanted to finish."

Mitole now has three wins, two seconds and one third in six career starts. Two starts back, also under Santana in Oaklawn's Gazebo Stakes on Feb. 24, he bobbed out of the gate on a sloppy track and gave up the lead in the stretch to finish second, 1¾ lengths behind Bourne in Nixa, who finished last in the Bachelor.

"I thought Ricardo did a great job with him away from the gate," Asmussen said. "I think that he handled everything really well after that. He has run three tremendous races here, four starts with his second in the Gazebo being one, as well. But he has obviously run very fast times and saved his best for today."

Asmussen said he will take Mitole to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., and that his next race might be the 7-furlong Woody Stephens Stakes at Belmont Park in New York on June 9.

"I think the Woody Stephens Stakes would be a fun race for him," Asmussen said. "It looks like he gets seven-eighths to me in a great race on a big day."

Asmussen did not offer the wet track as an explanation for Mitole's result in the Gazebo.

"No excuses, none, ever," Asmussen said. "I don't like reading when you beat somebody, why you beat them. You just beat them. That's why we're here."

