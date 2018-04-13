North Little Rock slayings reach 8 just months into year

A fatal shooting Wednesday night in North Little Rock pushed the city's homicide total to eight so far this year -- one less than the city saw in all of 2017, police said.

With about 8½ months to go in the year, North Little Rock officials say they are concerned about the climbing homicide count.

"I pay attention to each and every one of them," North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith said Thursday.

In the latest homicide, officers responded Wednesday night to the Arrington Apartments, 6301 Camp Robinson Road, and found 41-year-old James Rideout lying in a breezeway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Police Department said in a statement.

Rideout was taken to UAMS Medical Center, but died after surgery, according to the department.

No suspects had been named in the killing as of Thursday afternoon, but the department statement said persons of interest are being sought for an interview.

The victim's father, James Rideout Sr., described his son as a churchgoing man who loved his family.

"It's a hard pill to swallow right now," he said of his son's death.

"We are just hanging in there," he said.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock in 2017]

Rideout said his son was fatally shot after arriving at the apartment complex from church Wednesday.

"It was a sight my grandbaby had to see," he said about the shooting's aftermath.

Rideout said his son had one child and three stepchildren, and worked at a steakhouse in a North Little Rock hotel.

The day before the fatal shooting, the elder Rideout said he and his son spent time watching TV, switching between wrestling and basketball.

And before the shooting, Rideout said he told his son to give him a call after church Wednesday.

"The call I got wasn't the call I wanted to hear," he said.

"I love him and I'm going to miss him."

Sgt. Amy Cooper, a North Little Rock police spokesman, said the department and the community is concerned about the rise in homicides.

"This touches the fabric of who we are," she said, also mentioning that several arrests have been made in the homicides so far this year.

Yet, Cooper said while the city is seeing an uptick in homicides, crime of all sorts ebbs and flows.

A fatal police shooting in January accounts for one of the homicides this year.

In the first North Little Rock slaying this month, police found a 49-year-old man shot on the city's east side April 3.

North Little Rock police logged nine slayings and non-negligent manslaughters in 2016, and 12 slayings in 2015, department data show.

Metro on 04/13/2018