No prison time for ex-Arkansas Department of Human Services worker convicted of sexual assault, jury decides
By Tracy Neal
This article was published today at 3:11 p.m.
BENTONVILLE -- Jorge Alcon will not serve any jail time for the sexual assault a jury found him guilty of Thursday.
A jury recommended on Friday that the 73-year-old to pay a $15,000 fine. He faced a prison term of five to 20 years in prison.
Alcon, a former program assistant for the Arkansas Department of Human Services, was accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in a restroom while transporting her on visits to see relatives.
The jury deliberated 11 hours Wednesday and Thursday before reaching a verdict and spent two hours on Friday before making a sentencing recommendation.
Alcon worked for the state Department of Human Services and provided transportation and supervision for visitations. The girl was in foster care.
The now 6-year-old girl testified Alcon showed her his "pee-pee" and asked her to touch it while she was in a bathroom with him.
Jurors spent hours listening to police interviews of Alcon where he described the 4-year-old as the sexual aggressor and said he never touched the girl in a sexual manner.
The judge followed the jury's recommendation and ordered Alcon to pay a $15,000 fine. He must also pay $675 in court associated costs.
Alcon will be required to register as a sex offender.
The judge ordered Alcon not to have any unsupervised contact with any minors.
