Police: Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man found outside North Little Rock apartment

North Little Rock police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man found outside an apartment Wednesday night.

Jayaun Durham, 19, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

Durham is accused of killing James Rideout, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds at Arrington Apartments, 6301 Camp Robinson Road, about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

[INTERACTIVE: Map shows all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock so far this year]

Police did not name a motive in the killing, the city's eighth of the year. The city had nine homicides in all of 2017.

The 19-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday. He was being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday morning.