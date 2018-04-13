YANKEES, RED SOX

Kelly, Austin suspended

BOSTON -- Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly and the Yankees' Tyler Austin have been suspended for their roles in the brawl between the AL East rivals at Fenway Park.

Kelly was suspended for six games and Austin received a five-game penalty. Each player appealed their punishments, and they are eligible to play while their appeals are considered.

Major League Baseball announced the discipline on Thursday.

Kelly, Austin, Red Sox Manager Alex Cora and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin also were fined. Four players on the disabled list also were fined for entering the field during the skirmish: Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, and Red Sox infielders Xander Bogaerts, Dustin Pedroia and Marco Hernandez.

In the seventh inning of New York's 10-7 victory on Wednesday night, Kelly actually threw at Austin twice. The first pitch missed, but the second one drilled him in the back. The designated hitter then charged the mound, prompting both benches to empty.

The Red Sox were upset with Austin after he slid late into second in the third inning and his spikes caught Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt, who had leaned away from the bag after receiving the throw from third baseman Rafael Devers for the forceout.

RANGERS

Elbow fracture hobbles Andrus

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus will miss six to eight weeks after additional tests Thursday confirmed the fracture in his right elbow.

Dr. Keith Meister, the team physician, said the fracture is stable and will not require surgery. The elbow of Andrus' throwing arm is in a splint.

Andrus got hit by a fastball from hard-throwing reliever Keynan Middleton in the ninth inning of a 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

The Rangers will make a roster move today before the opener of their three-game series at Houston.

Andrus has never been on the disabled list before, and inactive for only three of the Rangers' 1,515 regular-season and postseason games since his big league debut in 2009. He was suspended one game in 2016 after the Rangers' brawl with Toronto, and missed two games while on the paternity list for the birth of his first child last July.

TIGERS

Zimmermann to start on time

CLEVELAND -- Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann is expected to make his next start after being hit on the jaw by a line drive against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night.

Zimmermann said Thursday that the swelling in his jaw had gone down and he didn't have a headache, and he planned on beginning his usual routine between starts. The right-hander's next scheduled start would be Tuesday against Baltimore.

Zimmermann sustained the bruise when he was struck by a line drive hit by Jason Kipnis, the second batter in the first inning. Zimmermann was down for several minutes before walking off the field. He passed the concussion protocol test and was taken for X-rays.

"He's ready to go, which is pretty amazing," Manager Ron Gardenhire said. "He's a very lucky man."

Zimmermann had his jaw broken on a line drive while pitching in college in 2007. Doctors inserted 11 screws and several plates.

MLB

Racial, gender hiring improves

A diversity report released Thursday on Major League Baseball finds the sport is showing improvement with its racial and hiring gender practices, particularly at the league's central office.

The report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida finds a "significant" increase in racial hiring practices and a "slight" increase in gender hiring. The grade for racial hiring was a B-plus with 88 points, up six points from a year earlier. The grade for gender hiring was a C with 71 points, up one point.

The combined score of 79, with a grade of C-plus/B-minus, was up three points.

The report comes days after MLB said the percentage of black players from the United States and Canada on opening day active rosters rose to 8.4 percent, its highest level since at least 2012.

