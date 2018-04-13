Officer involved shooting in Little Rock
This article was published today at 3:59 a.m.
Little Rock police shot and wounded a 20-year-old woman at an apartment complex early Friday, according to a department spokesman.
The officer-involved shooting occurred at the Tanglewood Apartments located at 7575 Cantrell Road early Friday morning, said Officer Steve Moore, a spokesman with the Little Rock Police Department.
Police were initially dispatched to the apartment complex for a report of a disturbance, Moore said. The woman was shot by police in the shoulder and her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, he said.
Moore said the woman was armed with a knife and what appears to be a pistol during the incident. He said the pistol was a bb gun or pellet gun.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Officer involved shooting in Little Rock
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.