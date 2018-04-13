Officer involved shooting in Little Rock

Little Rock police shot and wounded a 20-year-old woman at an apartment complex early Friday, according to a department spokesman.

The officer-involved shooting occurred at the Tanglewood Apartments located at 7575 Cantrell Road early Friday morning, said Officer Steve Moore, a spokesman with the Little Rock Police Department.

Police were initially dispatched to the apartment complex for a report of a disturbance, Moore said. The woman was shot by police in the shoulder and her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, he said.

Moore said the woman was armed with a knife and what appears to be a pistol during the incident. He said the pistol was a bb gun or pellet gun.