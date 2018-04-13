Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis
LEE'S LOCK Unique Bella in the ninth
BEST BET Curly's Rocket in the eighth
LONG SHOT Double Deep in the sixth
1 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $25,000
**MANNFORD is a stake-placed sprinter who finished second in a stronger conditioned-claiming field in his local debut, and he represents the best of connections. RIO NORTE is a quick and steadily improving gelding who may lead past every pole. CASINO STAR was one-paced when overmatched in his second start of the meeting, but he crushed conditioned-claimers in his previous race and is a logical contender.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
6 Mannford;Santana;Asmussen;3-1
3 Rio Norte;Birzer;Van Berg;9-2
7 Casino Star;Vazquez;Broberg;5-1
1a Main Road;Eramia;Moquett;5-2
5 Blame Will;Court;Asmussen;5-1
8 Checkmate Charlie;Felix;Mason;10-1
1 Junket;Cabrera;Moquett;5-2
4 Bird Orr Brady;Cohen;Milligan;12-1
2 Starstruck Kitten;Gazader;Cristel;15-1
2 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000
**SAMMY WONDER STONE lost a late lead in a narrow defeat when making his first start after a layoff. He was claimed by the leading trainer and is the one to beat on a fast or wet track. SHOOT CRAPS may have moved too soon in a tough-luck defeat at this level March 11. He likely needed the race and switches to a leading rider. LUNAR LIGHT was winning races at a higher class level in 2017, and the good finisher can regain his winning ways if the pace is fast enough.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
3 Sammy Wonder Stone;Santana;Asmussen;3-1
8 Shoot Craps;Vazquez;Garcia;7-2
6 Lunar Light;Cohen;Diodoro;9-2
5 Modern Medicine;Eramia;Pish;6-1
10 Vacanza;Canchari;Cox;12-1
9 Cheburashka;De La Cruz;Cox;10-1
7 Susan's Reward;Cabrera;Villafranco;10-1
13 Aurora's Kid;McMahon;Diodoro;10-1
2 E. M. Maximus;St Julien;Moquett;15-1
1 Hat of Jacks;Pompell;Dimmett;20-1
11 Mysterious Storm;Gazader;Vance;20-1
4 Son of Pearl;Morales;Duncan;20-1
12 Perfect Movement;McMahon;Litfin;20-1
3 Purse $82,000, 1 1/16 miles, Fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming
**PRINCESSOF THE NYL ran down maiden-allowance rivals in his two-turn debut, and he was flattered when the third-place finisher came back to post a decisive victory Wednesday. She keeps Hall of Famer Gary Stevens. SYDNEY FREEMAN is a consistent finisher who does her best running on a wet track, and the pace figures to be honest. FIRST ALTERNATE has shown excellent early speed in four consecutive second-place finishes, and she is talented enough to win but is showing signs of not having a willingness to win.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
1 Princessof the Nyl;Stevens;Van Berg;4-1
3 Sydney Freeman;Vazquez;Von Hemel;5-1
7 First Alternate;Laviolette;Von Hemel;5-2
2 Lil Vie;De La Cruz;Cox;4-1
6 Dutch Treat;Cabrera;Van Meter;5-1
4 Diamondcoat;Hill;Gorder;6-1
5 Uno Sueno;Court;Fires;8-1
4 Purse $83,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance
**K J'S NOBILITY has won three of his five career races at Oaklawn. He is at the top of his game and loves a wet track. J.E.'S HANDMEDOWN won the Nodouble Breeders' only two races back, and he returns to his best distance after a decent try around two turns. I AM has been earning competitive Beyer figures, and his best Beyer figure came over a muddy track.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
10 K J's Nobility;Pedroza;Garcia;3-1
1 J. E.'s Handmedown;Vazquez;Altamirano;7-2
8 I Am;McMahon;Ives;9-2
7 Strawn's Cash;Canchari;Cates;15-1
9 Weast Hill;Santana;Stuart;8-1
4 Guska Mon Shoes;Thompson;Villafranco;8-1
6 Just a Coinkydink;Cabrera;Hartman;6-1
5 Mega Boss;Court;Fires;10-1
2 Comic Bird;Morales;Jayaraman;12-1
3 Joan's Delight;Contreras;Jackson;15-1
5 Purse $37,000, 1 1/16 Miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000
***DECORATED SOLDIER was forwardly placed when defeating $40,000 conditioned-claimers in his first start at the meeting, and notice he won the Northern Spur here as a 3-year-old. GOT EVEN is dropping to the lowest level of his career for winning connections, and he defeated allowance runners earlier in the meeting on a wet track. AIN'T MISBEHAVIN won a fast $16,000 claiming race, and he may be sharp enough to handle a slight price hike and repeat.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
6 Decorated Soldier;Santana;Asmussen;7-2
5 Got Even;Canchari;Hollendorfer;4-1
10 Ain't Misbehavin;Pedroza;Garcia;8-1
2 Altito;Thompson;Villafranco;6-1
1 Cash Money Always;Cabrera;Hartman;8-1
4 Rings of Jupiter;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1
7 Whole Lotta Luck;Vazquez;Villafranco;12-1
3 Gizmo Jones;Contreras;McKnight;12-1
8 Far Out Kailee;Stevens;Hobby;12-1
11 Repent With Me;Court;Shorter;12-1
12 Roma Road;Wethey;Young;20-1
1a King of All Media;Cabrera;Hartman;8-1
9 One King's Man;Morales;Loy;30-1
6 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000
**DOUBLE DEEP was a clear two-turn maiden winner in his first start for trainer Kenny Smith, and he received a confidence lift when the runner-up shipped to Keeneland and scored a decisive victory. SCHOENHARDT was a fast-closing third at this level March 25, and he carries less weight with a winning apprentice rider aboard. ZIP VAN WINKLE does his best running when able to make the early lead, which is a likely scenario in a field with little opposing speed.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
4 Double Deep;Pompell;Smith;10-1
5 Schoenhardt;Morales;Van Berg;6-1
11 Zip Van Winkle;Cabrera;Moquett;5-1
2 Bubbas Dixie;Laviolette;Von Hemel;3-1
12 Husker Red;Vazquez;Von Hemel;6-1
10 Taylor's Sense;Santana;Asmussen;8-1
6 Hard Work;De La Cruz;Haran;15-1
3 Atta Kid;St Julien;Von Hemel;8-1
1 Ninth Hour;Court;Fires;12-1
14 Mister Henry Lee;Santana;Asmussen;15-1
8 Threescore;Canchari;Stuart;20-1
9 Sidneyway;Birzer;Prather;20-1
7 Tre Lee Divine;Thompson;Morse;15-1
13 Laid Back John;Bedford;Jackson;30-1
7 The Fantasy (Grade III). Purse $400,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies
***WONDER GADOT is a graded stake-winning filly who suffered a narrow defeat in the Fair Grounds Oaks. Her stake and two-turn experience should be the difference. AMY'S CHALLENGE lost a big lead when second best in the Honeybee. She has been powerful in subsequent works and will be ridden by Mike Smith for the first time. COSMIC BURST has won a pair of stake races, including the Grade III Honeybee, and she has enough natural speed to be in a good position entering the stretch.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
8 Wonder Gadot;Cabrera;Casse;2-1
6 Amy's Challenge;Smith;Robertson;5-2
4 Cosmic Burst;Eramia;Von Hemel;7-2
2 Harbor Lights;Santana;Asmussen;8-1
1 Sassy Sienna;Stevens;Cox;8-1
7 Princess Warrior;Vazquez;McPeek;8-1
3 Tahoe Dream;Canchari;Robertson;20-1
5 Bo Peep;Court;Fires;30-1
8 Purse $82,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming
****CURLY'S ROCKET was pressured through a fast early pace before drawing off in a maiden victory at Santa Anita, and the second and third-place finisher came back to win and significantly improve their Beyer figures. TAP MASTER showed determination in a career debut victory at Oaklawn, and horses often show marked improvement from a first to second race. TAKE CHARGE DUDE finished second behind a heavily favored winner after showing early speed, and he may benefit from a positive rider change.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
5 Curly's Rocket;Stevens;Stall;5-2
11 Tap Master;Santana;Asmussen;5-1
3 Take Charge Dude;Vazquez;Campbell;7-2
9 You're Killin Me;Cohen;Diodoro;12-1
10 Hoonani Road;Hill;Catalano;4-1
4 O'L Red;Eramia;McKellar;12-1
1 Florida Boys;Canchari;Morse;20-1
6 Tin Badge;St Julien;Zielinski;12-1
8 Private Vigilante;Contreras;Asmussen;15-1
7 P R Radio Star;Felix;Swearingen;20-1
2 Deflater;Wethey;Cline;30-1
9 The Apple Blossom (Grade I). Purse $700,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up
****UNIQUE BELLA is a Grade I winner who ships from Santa Anita on the heels of a 9-length graded stake victory. Her best Beyer figure towers over this field, and she keeps regular rider Mike Smith. UNBRIDLED MO is a graded stake-winning mare who won the Remington Oaks over a wet track back in 2016. Trainer Todd Pletcher means business when he ships from Florida. TIGER MOTH is a classy veteran who loves a wet track, and the late-runner should benefit from a ground-saving trip.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
5 Unique Bella;Smith;Hollendorfer;2-5
2 Unbrided Mo;Santana;Pletcher;5-1
1 Tiger Moth;De La Cruz;Cox;12-1
6 Streamline;Stevens;Williamson;10-1
7 Farrell;Hill;Catalano;6-1
4 Beach Flower;Vazquez;Robertson;30-1
3 Fuhriously Kissed;McMahon;Quartarolo;30-1
10 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Starter Allowance
**MUCHO MACHO DAN scored a 3-length front-running victory at this level March 31, and the winner of two straight keeps leading rider Ricardo Santana. ONLY LIQUOR is taking a slight jump in class after winning an unusually fast race, and his tactical speed always has him in a good spot turning into the stretch. JOHNNY WHIP is a three-time winner at the meeting, and the consistent finisher does excel on a wet track.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
11 Mucho Macho Dan;Santana;Cox;3-1
4 Only Liquor;Felix;Mason;6-1
3 Johnny Whip;Wethey;Hall;6-1
7 My Samurai Warrior;McMahon;Diodoro;10-1
1a Dion;Eramia;Martin;8-1
10 Googleado;Court;Morse;12-1
1 King of Anything;Canchari;Martin;8-1
2 Wildwoodsgreatest;Gazader;Vance;10-1
6 After Hours;Laviolette;Frazee;12-1
8 Swamp Ruler;St Julien;Moquett;5-1
9 Sights and Sounds;Cohen;Lauer;10-1
5 Darylslittleengine;Cabrera;Hartman;12-1
EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES
• Long-shot DOUBLE DEEP may trigger a big trifecta in the sixth race, and because he will be a good price I suggest spreading out in the place and show spot. The seventh race begins a Pick-4, and using three fillies should all but guarantee having the winner. The eighth race may have a single in CURLY'S ROCKET. The ninth race certainly appears to have a strong favorite in UNIQUE BELLA, and the 10th race drew a full field and is the race most likely to produce a big price.
