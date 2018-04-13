SOFTBALL: Walden leads Williams Baptist to sweep
This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.
Molly Walden's two home runs Thursday led Williams Baptist College (16-16, 9-9 American Midwest Conference) to a doubleheader sweep of Lindenwood University-Belleville (17-16, 6-6) in Walnut Ridge.
Walden's first home run was a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning of the first game that tied it at 2-2. Ashley Lyons' RBI single gave the Lady Eagles a 3-2 victory.
Her second home run came in the second inning of the second game and cut Lindenwood-Belleville's lead to 2-1. Williams Baptist scored three runs in the third inning and three more in the sixth for a 7-2 victory.
