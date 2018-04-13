BOWLING

ASU goes 1-1 at NCAA Tournament

The third-seeded Arkansas State University women's team swept No. 6 seed North Carolina A&T, then lost to defending national champion McKendree during the first day of the NCAA Tournament at Tropicana Lanes in St. Louis.

The Red Wolves beat North Carolina A&T 1,112-929 in their traditional match, then took a 1,133-886 victory in a five-game Baker match to advance in the winners bracket. Against McKendree, ASU lost by four pins (1,009-1,005), but bounced back with a 1,148-1,012 victory to tie the match at 1-1, which forced a best-of-seven Baker match won by the Bearcats 4-2.

"Average wise, we knocked down more pins in both rounds than all of the other teams here," Coach Justin Kostick said. "We just have to stay focused because we've been through this before in the Southland Bowling League Championship. The same aspect applies here. We're going to be here for a long time and we'll have to bowl extra matches to make the big show."

Arkansas State faces Sam Houston State at 9 a.m. in an elimination match. The Red Wolves would then face Vanderbilt in their next match. The championship final will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and will air on ESPNU.

SOFTBALL

Walden leads Williams Baptist to sweep

Molly Walden's two home runs Thursday led Williams Baptist College (16-16, 9-9 American Midwest Conference) to a doubleheader sweep of Lindenwood University-Belleville (17-16, 6-6) in Walnut Ridge.

Walden's first home run was a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning of the first game that tied it at 2-2. Ashley Lyons' RBI single gave the Lady Eagles a 3-2 victory.

Her second home run came in the second inning of the second game and cut Lindenwood-Belleville's lead to 2-1. Williams Baptist scored three runs in the third inning and three more in the sixth for a 7-2 victory.

GOLF

ASU sophomore earns conference honor

Arkansas State sophomore Matthew Cole was named the Sun Belt Conference men's golfer of the week Thursday.

Cole won medalist honors for the second consecutive season and led the Red Wolves to a second consecutive tournament title in last week's Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Jonesboro. He shot a season-best 10-under 206 and held off nationally ranked Hunter Richardson of Tennessee-Martin for the medalist honors.

Arkansas State has finished no worse than second place in all five of its spring tournaments and claimed two runner-up finishes in the fall.

ATU women second in regional rankings

The Arkansas Tech University women's team is ranked No. 2 in the first NCAA Division II Central Region rankings that were released Thursday.

The Golden Suns are coming off a tournament victory at the regular season-ending Central Region Spring Preview in Springfield, Mo., earlier this week. Arkansas Tech won the tournament by 14 strokes after posting the fifth-lowest team score in a 36-hole event in program history.

BASKETBALL

UCA women sign four more

The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team filled out its 2018 recruiting class Thursday, when Coach Sandra Rushing signed four more incoming players.

Signing with the Sugar Bears were junior transfer forward Keturah Bingham (Southwest Mississippi Community College); junior transfer guard Alexus Holt (Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi); junior transfer forward Ekaterina Karchevskaya (Panola College in Texas); and freshman guard Shay Johnson (Byhalia High in Mississippi).

Bingham, 6-0, led Southwest Mississippi to an 18-7 season with an NJCAA Regional appearance while averaging 11 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The 5-7 Holt was named an all-star in the Mississippi Association of Community & Junior Colleges after averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season.

Karchevskaya, 6-1, averaged 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while leading Panola to a 25-7 record last year, reaching the NJCAA national tournament.

The 5-7 Johnson was selected to the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.

MISCELLANEOUS

Weather forecast forces schedule changes

Today's forecast of severe weather has forced teams across the state to alter their weekend schedules. Some of the schedule changes include:

• The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's baseball series against Rogers State in Claremore, Okla., has been pushed back one day. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 2 p.m. and a doubleheader at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

• Harding University's baseball and softball series against Southern Arkansas University in Searcy have been pushed back one day. The baseball teams will play a single game Saturday at 5 p.m. and a doubleheader Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m. The softball teams will play a doubleheader Saturday at 4 p.m. and a doubleheader Sunday at 1 p.m.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 04/13/2018