Style: Japanese garden starts with tea

The Japanese style garden abhors decor because it’s based entirely on nature. There is one exception that changed everything: the tea ceremony. The ritualized drink is the root of the tea garden, which is laid out for the experience of visitors to the tea house. They typically enter the front gate and walk up landscaped pathways to the tea house within the garden. On the way there will be a water bowl for washing prior to imbibing. There is also lighting to guide visitors after dark to the destination. Every view, every nuance is considered by the garden master.

