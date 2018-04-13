The Trump effect on Arkansas voters debated

The chiefs of the Arkansas Republican and Democratic parties on Thursday disagreed over what impact Republican President Donald Trump will have on state elections this year.

Asked by an audience member at the Political Animals Club luncheon in Little Rock, Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb of Benton said he doesn't think that Trump's impact will be negative.

"You can't paint Arkansas with a broad brush," he told about 100 people attending the luncheon. "There are areas where Trump did not do well and he hasn't won those people over, and there [are] areas that he did do very well [and] they are stronger for him."

Webb, who is a former state senator, said Trump's approval rating is "well over 50 percent in Arkansas unlike other states, so I don't see any broad-brushed impact to any of our candidates."

Democratic Party Chairman Michael John Gray of Augusta said he doesn't foresee his party's candidates campaigning based on Trump's actions.

"We have seen and still to continue to see the tying of our local candidates to Washington politics, whether it has been President [Barack] Obama or the speakers or the minority leaders [in Congress]," Gray said.

"People are tired of that noise coming out of Washington," he said.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first year]

"They are tired of a Congress that gets nothing done and blames it on someone else, so the Trump effect for us will be it gives us space to talk about the things that matter in your neighborhood down the street, the things that affect your local schools ... and less about all this silly noise going on in Washington," said Gray, who has served in the state House of Representatives since 2015.

Shortly thereafter, Webb referred to a comment made by U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, who described as "crumbs" $1,000 bonuses paid to some employees as a result of the federal income tax cuts enacted by the Republican-controlled Congress. However, Webb called it a $1,000 income tax cut.

He said $1,000 isn't a crumb to him or most Arkansans.

"I don't approve of many of [Trump's] tweets and I don't approve of the way that some things are said. But I put value in action and I think dollars in people's pockets and jobs to feed their kids is very, very important," Webb said.

A few minutes later, Gray said a $1,000 federal income tax cut amounts to about $20 a week and he would take it.

He also said he would pay that much for better schools for his 3-year-old son and access to a pre-kindergarten program without regard to income, better roads for school buses, having an ambulance in each small town and not having to drive 30 minutes in Sharp County for cellphone service.

Asked by an audience member who would be speaker if Democrats regain the U.S. House majority, Gray said, "For those of us here in Arkansas, we hope and we think we will have at least one, maybe two, maybe three or maybe four members that get to vote on who that next speaker will be."

Webb said he doesn't know whether the Democrats will take control of the U.S. House in the Nov. 6 general election.

Webb said Republicans will retain control of the state's seven constitutional offices, four congressional seats and hold its numbers in the state House and state Senate.

Gray said whoever wins the Democratic primary in central Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District "has a legitimate and real and a slightly better than 50 percent chance of being the next congressman or congresswoman" by ousting Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock.

Metro on 04/13/2018