Uber driver arrested on DWI charge after vehicle strikes Arkansas bridge railing, cops say

An Uber driver faces a charge of driving while intoxicated after his arrest this week in southwest Arkansas, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Arkansas-side officers answered a dispatch call to the 5000 block of Jefferson Avenue regarding a vehicle accident involving a possible DWI.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the Uber driver, Chase Olson, 31, at the scene and appearing to be unable to stand still without swaying, according to reports.

Police also spoke to Olson's two passengers, Phillip and Macy Pace. The couple told police that Olson had been driving recklessly from the time he picked them up, authorities reported.

Phillip Pace told police that he told Olson to stop several times and that Olson refused to do so. Phillip Pace said Olson eventually struck the Jefferson Avenue bridge concrete railing.

Police placed Olson under arrest after they gave him a series of field sobriety tests.