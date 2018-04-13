USS Little Rock reaches homeport in Florida

The USS Little Rock has arrived at its homeport, Naval Station Mayport in Florida, after more than three months.

The ship started its journey in Marionette, Wis., where it was built, and then traveled to Buffalo, N.Y., in December, where it was commissioned.

From New York, the USS Little Rock traveled what is known as the Saint Lawrence Seaway until reaching Montreal, Canada. The ship was docked there because of historical weather conditions and ice. When the weather permitted, the crew began the final trip to Florida, stopping in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Virginia Beach, Va., along the way.

When the ship entered its home port Thursday it blasted the song “Back in Black,” to coincide with its motto, “Back With a Vengeance” — a reference to the original USS Little Rock (CL-92), for which the new ship was named.

The new USS Little Rock (LCS 9) is a littoral combat ship. It’s the fifth freedom-variant LCS to join the U.S. Navy fleet.