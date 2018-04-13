Wildfires burn homes, force evacuations in Oklahoma

WOODWARD, Okla. — A wildfire in northwestern Oklahoma has burned more than 120,000 acres and forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbaur said Friday that the fire has destroyed several homes near Woodward, about 125 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

He says no injuries have been reported.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management reports another fire has burned more than 21,000 acres near the town of Leedey, about 40 miles south of Woodward.

The National Weather Service says dangerous fire weather conditions are expected in much of western Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Panhandle through Saturday, with low humidity and strong winds of 20-30 mph and gusts of up to 50 mph.