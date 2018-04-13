Will Gragg transferring from Arkansas

— Tight end Will Gragg plans to transfer from Arkansas, he told WholeHogSports on Friday.

Gragg is on track to graduate this semester and will have two years of immediate eligibility wherever he decides to transfer.

"I've decided it's time to transfer," noted Gragg, who said he made the decision on Monday after talking with his family. "I think it's what is best."

Gragg, who played high school football at Pine Bluff and Dumas, was the highest-recruited player in the history of Arkansas. He signed with the Razorbacks in 2015 over more than 50 scholarship offers, including from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Oklahoma.

But he struggled to get on the field at Arkansas and played in just 10 games - all in 2017 - and caught five passes for 61 yards. He was not listed on the Razorbacks' participation chart in last week's spring game and noted that he was not injured.

"I will graduate on May 12th and would have two years to play somewhere else, so I just want to get in a new environment, get a new opportunity and see some new scenery," Gragg said. "We are pretty deep in tight ends here. I definitely was not injured last week.

"I have nothing to say bad about my time here. I love Fayetteville, it's the best place I have ever lived and the fans were so loyal and supportive to me even when I wasn't getting to play. I will always remember that and thank them all. I am very appreciative of everyone who was there for me."

Gragg does not have any idea where he might end up.

"I am truly wide open," Gragg said. "I just made the decision and now I will look to see what is out there and which place might be best for me."