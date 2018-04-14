Amaral, Taylor tough outs for Travs

The No. 2 and 3 hitters for the Arkansas Travelers had a big day Friday as the Travs evened their series with the San Antonio Missions 8-4 at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

The Travs (5-3) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on catcher Joseph Odom's double to drive in designated hitter Joey Curletta. After loading the bases, Travs' No. 2 hitter and right fielder Beau Amaral unloaded them with a double to left field for a 4-0 lead.

The Missions (5-3) scored twice in the bottom of the third inning on back-to-back home runs by left fielder Josh Naylor and designated hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. to cut the lead in half, but the Travs would put the game away in the sixth.

After the first two batters were retired, shortstop Yon Mendoza singled. Center fielder Braden Bishop walked to put runners on first and second, and Amaral drove in his fourth run with a single for a 5-2 lead. No. 3 hitter and center fielder Chuck Taylor followed with a two-run triple to put the Travs ahead 7-2.

San Antonio scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut the lead to 7-4, but second baseman Chris Mariscal hit his first home run in the top of the ninth to set the final score.

Amaral and Taylor combined to go 7 of 10 for the Travs with 6 RBI. Amaral's four hits raised his average to .409 through eight games.

Relief pitcher Spencer Herrmann (1-0) entered in the fifth inning and pitched 2 innings, allowing 1 walk while striking out 2 to pick up his first victory of the season.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

AT SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. WHERE Nelson Wolff Stadium, San An tonio RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkan sas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travs: RHP Nathan Bannister (1-0, 3.60 ERA); Missions: LHP Jerry Keel (1-0, 1.80)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY off

THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Springfield 7:10 p.m.

