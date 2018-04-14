Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, April 14, 2018, 10:25 a.m.

Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:52 a.m.

In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, members of Bon Jovi front row from left, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, back row from left, Phil X, and Hugh McDonald pose for a portrait in promotion of their new album "This House is Not for Sale" in New York. The band will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)

CLEVELAND — Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who died in 1973, will earn the prestigious honor Saturday night at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is based.

Jon Bon Jovi will be inducted alongside current bandmates David Bryan and Tico Torres, as well as former members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such. The band will be inducted by Howard Stern.

Tharpe will be inducted by Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes. Mary J. Blige will induct Simone, who died in 2003.

Brothers Mark and David Knopfler, of English rockers Dire Straits, won't attend the event, according to bassist John Illsley.

