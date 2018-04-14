Cole strikes out 14 as Astros rough up Rangers

ASTROS 3, RANGERS 2

HOUSTON -- Gerrit Cole was dominant -- again.

Cole struck out a career-high 14 in seven innings and Derek Fisher scored the go-ahead run on Drew Robinson's error in the eighth, sending the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

"That was an incredible performance obviously," Houston Manager A.J. Hinch said. "A shame that he didn't get the win in that game based on how he pitched."

Cole allowed two runs and three hits. The ace right-hander has 36 strikeouts in 21 innings in his first three starts with Houston after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Pittsburgh.

"I just kind of moved the fastball around a little bit, stayed aggressive and pound the zone as much as I could," Cole said.

But Cole Hamels kept Texas in the game with six effective innings, limiting Houston to two more homers by George Springer.

Fisher came in to run for Evan Gattis after he walked with one out. Marwin Gonzalez followed with a single to center off Kevin Jepsen (0-2), and Fisher scored all the way from first after Robinson misplayed the ball.

"They will combat the stolen base a ton, but that's not the only reason he's put in the game," Hinch said of Fisher. "An example like that where he can go first to home and the ball doesn't even get to the wall."

Texas Manager Jeff Banister said it looked as if Robinson was trying to make an aggressive play to keep Fisher from scoring.

"Got underneath it a little bit, I don't know if it was a bad hop, I'd have to go back and look at it," Banister said. "Drew was putting a good effort on it. It got by him, run scored and I felt like we did a good job after that limiting it to one run."

Joe Smith (1-0) got the final out of the eighth for the victory and Chris Devenski finished for his first save.

Texas put two runners on with one out in the ninth, but Devenski struck out Robinson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to end the game.

Before Fisher's dash around the bases, four solo home runs accounted for the scoring.

Springer put Houston in front with his second leadoff home run of the season off Hamels, joining the one he got on opening day.

"Just be aggressive," Springer said. "He's a guy who can settle in, go in, out, up, down with all four. That's just an at-bat where I'm just trying to get something to hit and hit it."

RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 3 Eduardo Nunez hit a three-run home run, Eduardo Rodriguez struck out eight over six stingy innings and host Boston equaled its best start in 100 years with a victory over Baltimore.

YANKEES 8, TIGERS 6 Aaron Hicks hit an inside-the-park home run in the second inning, then added a solo shot over the fence in the sixth to send visiting New York to a victory over skidding Detroit.

BLUE JAYS 8, INDIANS 4 Teoscar Hernandez made the most of his season debut, driving in the go-ahead run with a single off All-Star Andrew Miller in the seventh inning as Toronto rallied for a victory over host Cleveland.

ANGELS 5, ROYALS 4 Albert Pujols homered and drove in three runs, Ian Kinsler had three hits and a sacrifice fly that scored Shohei Ohtani with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and visiting Los Angeles rallied to beat Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 4, CUBS 0 Anibal Sanchez pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Preston Tucker backed him with a three-run home run and Atlanta spoiled Yu Darvish's first home start for host Chicago with a victory.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 3 Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs, leading visiting St. Louis to a victory that deepened Cincinnati's worst season-opening slump since 1955. St. Louis came into the series with a stagnant offense but broke out during two games against the worst pitching staff in the majors, piling up 18 runs and 25 hits.

ROCKIES 2, NATIONALS 1 Carlos Gonzalez homered and had a sacrifice fly to drive in both of Colorado's runs, leading the Rockies to their third consecutive victory with a win over host Washington.

METS 6, BREWERS 5 Todd Frazier hit his first two home runs with New York, new catcher Jose Lobaton tripled in his first at-bat with the team, and the Mets extended their winning streak to nine with a victory over visiting Milwaukee.

MARLINS 7, PIRATES 2 Justin Bour homered and drove in two runs, JB Shuck had a career-high four hits in his first major league game since 2016, Miguel Rojas added three hits and Miami beat Pittsburgh, snapping a three-game losing streak.

