Cuba braces for generational shift

HAVANA -- Fidel and Raul Castro were young guerrillas in 1959, when they descended from Cuba's eastern mountains, seized power and never relinquished it.

As they aged into their 80s and 90s, the Castros and their fellow fighters cast a shadow so deep that Cubans born in the first decades after the revolution became known as Cuba's "lost generation," men and women who spent their lives executing the orders of graying revolutionaries.

Next week, Raul Castro will step down as president after a decade in office, handing the position to a successor widely expected to be 57-year-old Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel. The Thursday handoff is the centerpiece of a broader transition to a group of leaders from the lost generation, who face an unprecedented test of their ability to guide a nation that has followed the same "commandantes" for 60 years.

Despite a series of overhauls under Castro, Cuba remains locked in grinding economic stagnation that has driven hundreds of thousands of Cubans to emigrate in search of better lives.

"A great number of this country's young people will be watching to see if they're capable of changing things, of offering something new, of going beyond what's seemed like a great grayness until now," said Yassel Padron Kunakbaeva, a 27-year-old blogger.

The world should expect no immediate radical change from a single-party system dedicated to stability above all else. Raul Castro will remain first secretary of the Communist Party, described by the Cuban constitution as the country's "highest guiding force." Castro has said nothing publicly about how he will use that position, but Cuban leaders have been making clear that a generational handover is underway.

On Feb. 24, Castro awarded one of Cuba's highest honors, the title Hero of Labor, to fellow guerrillas Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, an 87-year-old vice president and second secretary of the Communist Party, as well as to 85-year-old Vice President Ramiro Valdes and 90-year-old former rebel leader and Vice President Guillermo Garcia Frias.

For many Cubans, the elaborate ceremony in the soaring, newly reopened neoclassical Capitol building had a valedictory tone, a sign that the powerful Valdes and Machado Ventura will have far less important roles in Diaz-Canel's administration. While the inner workings of the Cuban government are opaque, both men were widely perceived as conservatives slowing change.

"We're practically already in that future that's been talked about so much, that a moment of transition had to arrive," Machado Ventura told state television in March. "Now it's generational. It has to materialize, has to be that way."

Along with Diaz-Canel, a group of middle-aged leaders are being closely watched as candidates for more top positions. They include 60-year-old Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, 54-year-old Havana party leader Mercedes Lopez Acea, 57-year-old economic overhaul czar Marino Murillo and 63-year-old Lazaro Exposito, party head in Cuba's second most-populated province, Santiago.

Behind the scenes, Raul Castro's 52-year-old son, Alejandro, is a key figure in the Interior Ministry, who secretly negotiated the reopening of diplomatic relations with the U.S. under President Barack Obama. Castro's former son-in-law, Gen. Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Callejas, also in his 50s or 60s, runs the economic arm of Cuba's military, which controls a vast swathe of state-run businesses ranging from tourism to shipping.

Born in the years after the Cuban revolution, leaders from the lost generation lack the credentials of their revolutionary predecessors, who were adored by some, despised by others, but always recognized as figures of historical importance endowed with popular credibility among Cubans on the island by their actions on the battlefield. Diaz-Canel and his cohort of middle-aged leaders rose through the Communist Party bureaucracy thanks to their success in local governance.

A Section on 04/14/2018