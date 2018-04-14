Door-handle poison said a Russian goal

Russia has been researching the application of chemical agents to door handles as a way to assassinate its enemies and has been training personnel "from special units" to carry out such attacks, Mark Sedwill, Britain's national security adviser, said Friday in a letter to the secretary-general of NATO.

Sedwill's letter, the most detailed account of British intelligence on the subject to be shared with the public to date, also revealed that President Vladimir Putin of Russia was "closely involved in the chemical weapons program" beginning in the mid-2000s.

During that period, the letter claims, Russia was secretly developing the nerve agents known as Novichok that British officials say were used in the March 4 attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury, England.

Russian officials have strenuously denied producing Novichok or carrying out the attack, which has brought relations between Britain and Russia to a post-Cold War low.

In a news conference Friday, the Russian ambassador to Britain, Aleksandr Yakovenko, dismissed the letter and "all these allegations" surrounding the nerve-agent attack as having "nothing to do with reality."

Russia, he said, repeating a claim the Kremlin has asserted throughout the Skripal affair, eliminated all of its stockpiles of chemical weapons in 2017, and as for Novichok, "We did not produce it and didn't store it."

Sergei Skripal remains hospitalized nearly five weeks after he was poisoned, but his daughter has recovered and was moved to a secure location this week.

Sedwill's letter also says Britain has evidence that Russian security services have been monitoring the Skripal family. Cyberspecialists from Russia's Foreign Intelligence Services hacked Yulia Skripal's email in 2013, the letter says. Asked about that at his news conference, Yakovenko responded sarcastically, "Big surprise."

The letter adds that Russian intelligence services "view at least some of its defectors as legitimate targets for assassination."

"We therefore continue to judge that only Russia has the technical means, operational experience and motive for the attack on the Skripals and that it is highly likely that the Russian state was responsible," the letter says. "There is no plausible alternative explanation."

The letter comes as British officials try to consolidate European support for united actions against Russia. The central element of Britain's case against Russia is the unusual nerve agent used in the attack, which was developed in Soviet laboratories during the final years of the Soviet Union.

A Section on 04/14/2018