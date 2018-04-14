Flyers put chill on Penguins to even series at 1-1

FLYERS 5, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH -- Sean Couturier had a goal and two assists, Brian Elliott stopped 34 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers cooled off the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night to even the first-round series at a game apiece.

Shane Gostisbehere, Travis Konecny, Andrew McDonald and Nolan Patrick also scored for the Flyers. They bounced back from an embarrassing 7-0 loss in the opener to beat the Penguins for the first time this season.

Game 3 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Patric Hornqvist scored Pittsburgh's lone goal with just over 5 minutes left to avoid the shutout, but the Penguins looked ordinary for long stretches after looking unstoppable in Game 1.

Matt Murray's shutout streak dating to the 2017 Stanley Cup finals ended at 226:49 when Gostisbehere scored on the power play late in the first period. Murray finished with 16 saves to lose for just the third time in 17 home playoff starts in his career.

The Flyers struggled to sustain pressure on Murray but took advantage of what few opportunities they created. Philadelphia went on the power play late in the first period when Pittsburgh's Zach Aston-Reese was called for boarding and the Flyers -- who didn't even manage a shot on net during four power plays in Game 1 -- needed just one to take the lead.

Gostisbehere sent a shot from the point that made its way through a Nolan Patrick screen, between Murray's legs and into the net with 37 seconds left in the opening period to end Murray's shutout streak at 225:49, the fourth longest playoff shutout streak in the last 28 years.

It didn't take the Flyers nearly as long to beat Murray again. Less than two minutes actually.

Murray actually managed to get his right pad on Couturier's shot from in front but the puck popped up, caromed off Letang and into the net 47 seconds into the second.

The Penguins began pressing but Elliott responded. Crosby broke in alone just past the game's midway point but Elliott's glove swallowed up the Pittsburgh captain's backhand attempt. Crosby had another chance in the final moments of the second period but when he couldn't convert from the right post, he smashed his stick over the crossbar in frustration.

When Konecny held off Chad Ruhwedel and chipped the puck over Murray's glove 1:21 into the third the Flyers had control of the game. Just over 18 minutes later, they had their first victory over Pittsburgh in 383 days and go home with the series even.

JETS 4, WILD 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Paul Stastny, Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine scored in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

Defenseman Tyler Myers had a goal in the second period and also had an assist. Rookie Jack Roslovic, replacing injured veteran Mathieu Perreault, had two assists in the game that ended with a series of fights.

Zach Parise had his second goal of the series when he deflected Mikko Koivu's shot past Connor Hellebuyck to end the goalie's shutout bid with 45 seconds left. The goal came on the power play after Jets forward Brandon Tanev was called for hooking with 59 seconds left.

Hellebuyck made 16 saves. Devan Dubnyk stopped 39 shots for Minnesota.

Winnipeg won 3-2 on Wednesday night. Game 3 is Sunday at Minnesota.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAME

SHARKS 3, DUCKS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Evander Kane scored two goals in his first career playoff game and Martin Jones made 25 saves as the San Jose Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks in their first-round series opener.

Brent Burns also scored and captain Joe Pavelski had two assists during a three-goal second period to help the Sharks easily take early control in the series between California rivals. San Jose and Anaheim have been regular playoff teams for the past 15 years, yet are meeting in the postseason for only the second time.

John Gibson stopped 30 shots for the Ducks, who lost a series opener at home in their third consecutive playoff series. Anaheim had won seven consecutive home games down the regular-season stretch, losing in regulation at home just once in 17 games since late January.

Game 2 is tonight at Honda Center.

At a glance

NHL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, (n)

Pittsburgh leads series 1-0

Minnesota at Winnipeg, (n)

Winnipeg leads series 1-0

Los Angeles at Vegas, (n)

Vegas leads series 1-0

TODAY'S GAMES

All times Central

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay leads series 1-0

Colorado at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Nashville leads series 1-0

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Boston leads series 1-0

San Jose at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose leads series 1-0

