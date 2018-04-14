Little Rock man standing in I-630 lane killed

A 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle on Interstate 630 in Little Rock on Thursday, authorities said.

Mickey D. Surratt of Little Rock was standing in the middle of the roadway about 10 a.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 2017 Toyota 4Runner, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

Surratt was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. No other injuries were reported.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time, state police reported.

Metro on 04/14/2018