Fire-trapped hunter alive but with burns

OKLAHOMA CITY — A turkey hunter was found alive but badly burned Friday after spending the night trapped by one of two wildfires raging in northwestern Oklahoma that have forced about 1,400 people from their homes.

The fire that trapped the hunter began Thursday afternoon near Leedey, about 110 miles northwest of Oklahoma City and has burned about 82,000 acres, Oklahoma Forestry Services spokesman Michelle Finch-Walker said. Three hunters were trapped, but two were rescued.

Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander said his deputies went door to door in the towns of Seiling, Taloga and Putnam telling residents to leave. The fire also resulted in the evacuation of Vici, a town of about 750, about 20 miles north of Leedey.

A second fire has burned more than 120,000 acres and several homes, and forced the evacuation of about 450 people near Woodward, about 40 miles north of Leedey, according to Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer.

Got pot pledge from Trump, senator says

DENVER — Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado said Friday that President Donald Trump has pledged to support legislation protecting the marijuana industry in states that have legalized the drug, a move that could lift a threat to the industry made by the U.S. attorney general just three months ago.

Gardner said Friday that Trump made the pledge to him in a Wednesday night conversation.

Gardner has been pushing to reverse a decision made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in January that removed prohibitions that kept federal prosecutors from pursuing cases against people who were following pot laws in states such as Colorado that have legalized the drug.

Marijuana has been fully legalized in eight states, and 24 states allow some form of marijuana use, including Arkansas, which is currently setting up a system for medical-marijuana use.

“President Trump has assured me that he will support a federalism-based legislative solution to fix this states’ rights issue once and for all,” Gardner said in a statement.

White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Gardner’s account was accurate and the president supported states’ rights in the matter.

Marijuana legalization advocates were ebullient.

“This is one more step toward ending the irrational policy of marijuana prohibition, not only in Colorado but throughout the country,” said Mason Tvert, who spearheaded a 2012 ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana in Colorado.

Order blocks new Kentucky abortion law

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A federal judge has signed a joint consent order that blocks state officials from enforcing Kentucky’s new law banning a common procedure for second-trimester abortions until it rules on a pending request for a preliminary injunction in a suit challenging the law filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit Tuesday shortly after Gov. Matt Bevin signed the law banning use of the procedure known as dilation and evacuation.

“This brings immediate relief to women across Kentucky who have had their appointments canceled and care delayed if not pushed entirely out of reach,” Andrew Beck, senior staff attorney for the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said Friday.

Steve Pitt, an attorney for the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said the joint consent order would “expedite an ultimate decision.”

“The sooner this case is decided, the sooner the commonwealth can stop this horrific and barbaric practice,” he said in a statement.

House panel has questions for EPA aides

The Republican head of the House oversight committee has requested interviews with aides to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt as well as a wave of documents from the EPA, a day after a whistleblower publicly alleged numerous spending excesses and ethical lapses on the part of the administrator.

In a letter Friday, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said his committee “recently became aware of new information” related to Pruitt’s travel practices, security arrangements and a $50-a-night condominium rental last year from a Washington lobbyist.

As a result, Gowdy requested details of itineraries and travel receipts for trips last year to Italy and Morocco, memos related to the decision to provide a 24/7 security detail for the EPA chief and travel records for the head of Pruitt’s protective detail, Pasquale “Nino” Perrotta.

In addition, Gowdy requested interviews with five of Pruitt’s aides: Perrotta; Chief of Staff Ryan Jackson; Millan Hupp and Sarah Greenwalt, longtime advisers for Pruitt who were after getting approved for raises; and the whistleblower, Kevin Chmielewski, a former deputy chief of staff.