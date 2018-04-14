PADRES, ROCKIES

Suspensions, fines announced

NEW YORK -- Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has been suspended five games for charging the mound after Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back, inciting a benches-clearing brawl during Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Perdomo was also suspended five games for intentionally throwing at the All-Star third baseman.

Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra was suspended four games for fighting.

Both Arenado and Parra were in the lineup for Colorado against the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

Padres pitcher Buddy Bauman got a one-game suspension for fighting. The suspended players were also fined.

Padres catcher A.J. Ellis and infielder Freddy Galvis and Rockies right-hander German Marquez were fined but not suspended.

The brawl came during a tense series that included three batters being hit by pitches before the benches-clearing incident. San Diego's Manuel Margot was hit first and ended up on the disabled list.

The suspensions were effective Friday, pending appeals by the players.

METS

D'Arnaud to have surgery

NEW YORK -- Travis d'Arnaud will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair the partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow next week, costing the catcher his season, the Mets announced on Friday afternoon.

D'Arnaud was put on the disabled list two days ago and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Friday afternoon to help make room for veteran catcher Jose Lobaton, who signed a minor-league contract with the Mets this offseason. The announcement comes on the same day the Mets lost Kevin Plawecki with a hairline fracture in his left hand. Plawecki, who will not require surgery, is expected to be out three to four weeks, the Mets said.

The Mets began the season with a sort of platoon between d'Arnaud and Plawecki, and, for now, will likely use Lobaton and prospect Tomas Nido. D'Arnaud was 3-for-15 in four games this season.

BLUE JAYS

Donaldson on 10-day DL

CLEVELAND -- The Toronto Blue Jays have placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled with right shoulder inflammation.

Donaldson, the AL's Most Valuable player in 2015, is batting .239 with 3 home runs and 9 RBI in 12 games. He's been dealing with the injury since the beginning of the season and will go through a throwing program in Florida.

Donaldson led the league with 41 home runs and 123 RBIs in 2015. He's been selected to the All-Star team three times.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has been called up from Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays open a three-game series in Cleveland on Friday night.

ATHLETICS

Maxwell pleads guilty

PHOENIX -- Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell pleaded guilty Friday to disorderly conduct in an incident in which he was accused of pointing a handgun at the head of a woman who delivered food to his home in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Defense attorney Rhonda Neff said Maxwell pleaded to an undesignated felony, meaning the offense will go down to a misdemeanor upon successful completion of his probation.

According to court records, Maxwell was arrested in October on suspicion of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the delivery woman reported the incident to police.

Police said in the court documents that Maxwell lowered the gun after she explained her presence. She then gave him the food and left.

He will be sentenced June 4 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Sports on 04/14/2018