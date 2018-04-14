GOLF

DeChambeau leads

Bryson DeChambeau shot a career-best 7-under 64 on Friday to take a one-shot into the weekend at the RBC Heritage Classic at Hilton Head Island, S.C. DeChambeau's first event as a pro was at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2016. Two years later, he posted his lowest ever on the PGA Tour to get to 10-under 132, one ahead of red-hot Ian Poulter and Si Woo Kim. Poulter showed he's not done playing high-level golf with a bogey-free 64. Kim, the Players Championship winner, had a 65 that included a two-shot penalty for touching sand after a bunker shot. Two shots behind DeChambeau were Chasson Hadley (68), past RBC Heritage winner Brandt Snedeker (64), Luke List (64) and first-round leader Rory Sabbatini (70). World No. 1 Dustin Johnson shot a second consecutive 69 and was tied for 25th, six shots off the lead.

Henderson out front

Brooke Henderson remained bogey-free Thursday to take the second-round lead in the Lotte Championship at Kapolei, Hawaii. Henderson, the 20-year-old Canadian ranked 14th in the world, birdied four of her first six holes to surge into the lead in relatively calm morning conditions. She finished with a 6-under 66 at Ko Olina Golf Club -- the day's low round -- to get to 10 under. Top-ranked Shanshan Feng, the first-round leader, was two strokes back with Mo Martin after a bogey-free 69. Martin, the 2014 Women's British Open, had a 67. Pernilla Lindberg and Inbee Park were together again on the leaderboard at 6 under. Lindberg shot 68 and Park had a 69. Lindy Duncan also was 6 under after a 68. Hawaii's Michelle Wie, who has risen 100 spots to No. 13 since last March, made her 16th consecutive cut. She was 1 over after a 73. Defending champion Cristie Kerr also shot 73 and was another shot back. The $2 million LPGA Tour event ends today.

Haas ahead by 1

Jay Haas nearly shot his age Friday to take the lead into a 36-hole finish today in the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic at Duluth, Ga. Haas, 64, birdied the final two holes at TPC Sugarloaf for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead over Steve Flesch. Bernhard Langer shot 67, and Gene Sauers and Scott Parel followed at 68. Facing a forecast of 11/2 inches of rain overnight Sunday and the threat of lightning Sunday, tournament officials decided to play both the second and third rounds today. Haas won the last of his 18 senior titles at the 2016 Toshiba Classic. The nine-time PGA Tour winner birdied all four par-5 holes in a bogey-free round. Haas birdied four of the first six holes -- the par-4 first and third and par-5 fourth and sixth. He added a birdie on the par-5 10th and closed with the birdies on the par-4 17th and par-5 18th.

Dunne leads by 3

Paul Dunne shot a 7-under 65 to take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Spanish Open on Friday in Madrid. The Irishman had nine birdies at the Centro Nacional de Golf, moving to 13-under for the tournament. Nacho Elvira of Spain, Brett Rumford of Australia and Callum Shinkwin of England are in a three-way tie for second at 10-under. Marc Warren of Scotland, the first-round co-leader with Dunne, dropped four shots back following a 3-under 69. Local favorite Jon Rahm, coming off a fourth-place finish at the Masters, was also four shots off the lead after carding 68.

BASKETBALL

Hornets fire coach

The Charlotte Hornets have fired coach Steve Clifford after five seasons on the job. Clifford was let go following a meeting with new General Manager Mitch Kupchak, who took over Monday night. The 36-46 Hornets missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season, despite a veteran roster and a player payroll in the top half of the NBA in terms of cost this season. Clifford finished below .500 as Hornets coach, with a record of 196-214. His teams made two playoff appearances, but did not advance either time beyond the first round. This was Clifford's first job as an NBA head coach following a long career as an NBA assistant with the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Embiid out of Game 1

It's official. Joel Embiid will not play in Game 1 of the 76ers' opening-round playoff series with the Miami Heat. That game will be 8 p.m. today at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The decision to not play Embiid is far from shocking. The Sixers had said it would be "optimistic" and "unlikely" that he would play in Game 1. However, Coach Brett Brown made it official Friday morning on the Dan Patrick Show. Embiid has been sidelined since fracturing the orbital bone near his left eye and suffering a concussion against the New York Knicks on March 28.

Brewer questionable

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Corey Brewer is questionable heading into the team's first-round playoff series opener Sunday against Utah. Brewer sprained his right knee during the team's regular-season finale against Memphis. He did light work Friday and didn't practice. The Thunder added Brewer, 32, after the All-Star break to fill the void left when Andre Roberson was knocked out for the season with a ruptured left patellar tendon. Brewer started 16 of 18 games with the Thunder and posted averages of 10.1 points and 2.1 steals per game. Oklahoma City is 11-5 with him as a starter. Another Thunder shooting guard, Alex Abrines, is in concussion protocol.

Meeks suspended

The NBA has suspended Washington Wizards guard Jodie Meeks 25 games without pay for using a banned substance. The league announced the suspension Friday, a day before Game 1 of the Wizards' first-round playoff series against the East's top-seeded Toronto Raptors. The NBA said Meeks tested positive for Ipamorelin, a growth hormone that's prohibited under the league's drug program. Meeks' suspension makes Washington's signing of guard Ty Lawson just before the playoffs make more sense. Lawson replaces Meeks on the Wizards' bench behind starting guards John Wall and Bradley Beal. In his first season with the Wizards and ninth in the NBA, Meeks, 30, averaged 6.3 points off the bench and was shooting just under 40 percent.

FOOTBALL

Sanchez suspended

The NFL has suspended free agent quarterback Mark Sanchez for the first four games of next season for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing substances. The league announced the punishment Friday. He is eligible to participate in offseason and preseason practices and games. Sanchez said on Instagram he was “blind-sided” and has “never cheated or attempted to gain a competitive advantage by using a banned performance enhancing substance.” He said he has been “subject to 73 drug tests” and “all but one have been clean.” He attributed the result to “unknowing supplement contamination, not the use of performance-enhancing substances.” Sanchez spent last season as Chicago’s third-string quarterback. He has also played for the New York Jets (2009-13), Philadelphia (2014-15) and Dallas (2016).

NCAA rule changes

A fair catch on a kickoff received inside the 25-yard line will result in a touchback next season after a proposed rule change was approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel. The NCAA announced Friday the adoption of several rule changes, including changes aimed at moving games along. The most notable involved kickoffs, which both college and professional football rule-makers acknowledge produce an inordinate number of injuries. In the hopes of creating fewer returns and more touchbacks, kickoffs were moved from the 30-yard line to the 35 in 2012 and the starting position after a touchback was moved up from the 20 to the 25. Since then a popular strategy has developed where teams instruct kickers to kickoff high and often toward the sideline, short of the end zone, in an effort to pin the returner inside the 25. Now those kicks can be fair caught and instead of the ball being placed at the spot of the catch, it will be placed at the 25. Other changes approved include a package of rules regarding blocking below the waist. Regarding pace of play, the panel approved two proposals. After a touchdown, the play clock will be set at 40 seconds to expedite the extra point or 2-point conversion attempt. Following a kickoff, the play clock will be set to 40 seconds to restart play more quickly.

Fraud probe sought

The NFL is accusing some attorneys representing players in the $1 billion concussion settlement of fraud, and has asked to have a special investigator appointed to investigate. Plaintiffs' lawyers have said the league is not expeditiously awarding funds from the settlement, claiming the review process is too slow. Thus far, $227 million in claims have been awarded. The league filed a motion Friday in U.S. District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania in which it charges that attorneys, doctors and former players are attempting to cheat the program. The NFL cited an independent study that recommended denying more than 400 claims because of fraud. Attorney Brad Karp, representing the league, said the appointment of a special investigator was "specifically contemplated" in the agreement, and would help "identify fraudulent claims and related misconduct."

