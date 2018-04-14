Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, April 14, 2018, 5:23 p.m.

Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:32 p.m.

a-customer-enters-a-starbucks-corp-location-in-new-york-in-this-file-photo

PHOTO BY BLOOMBERG NEWS / SCOTT EELLS

A customer enters a Starbucks Corp. location in New York in this file photo.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia's police commissioner is defending his officers' decision to arrest two black men at a Starbucks that prompted social media users to call the incident "racist."

Videos posted online show officers handcuffing the men in the downtown establishment Thursday.

Commissioner Richard Ross said Starbucks employees called police to say the men were trespassing. He said they came in to use the restroom but were denied because they hadn't bought anything.

Ross, who is black, said police asked the men to leave three times but they refused. They were arrested and released. Ross said his officers "did absolutely nothing wrong."

There was no mention of the white man in the video who said he was meeting with the men. He called the arrest "ridiculous" on video.

Starbucks tweeted an apology Saturday.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

