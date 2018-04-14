Afghan Taliban attacks target police

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Taliban attacks overnight Thursday in Afghanistan killed at least 13 policemen and wounded several others, officials said Friday.

In western Herat province, 10 policemen were killed and four were wounded in the Shindand district where fighting with the insurgents lasted several hours. The district governor, Shukrullah Shaker, said a roadside mine and a rocket hit a car carrying police reinforcements sent to the scene, killing the police commander.

There were also fatalities among the Taliban attackers, Shaker said, but it was not clear how many. He blamed the Taliban for the attack although no militant group immediately claimed responsibility for that attack.

Also overnight, the Taliban attacked several police posts in eastern Paktia province, in the provincial capital of Gardez, leaving at least three policemen dead, said Gul Agha Roohani, the province's police chief.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in Paktia in a text message sent to the media.

U.S. diplomat's fatal crash focus of rally

ISLAMABAD -- Family members of a young Pakistani man killed by a U.S. diplomat in a road accident have rallied in the capital, Islamabad, asking the government to ensure that justice is served.

Friday's rally was held near the Islamabad road where Ateeq Baig, 22, was killed and another person was injured when the U.S. military attache Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall reportedly ran a red light and hit Baig's motorcycle last week.

Baig's father, Mohammad Idrees, took part in the rally. He said that so far, no U.S. Embassy official has visited his home to offer condolences.

Pakistan has lodged a formal protest with U.S. Ambassador David Hale, who expressed sympathy for the victims' families and assured cooperation with the investigation.

The embassy has issued a security alert restricting personnel movement in Islamabad.

Croatians ratify women's rights treaty

ZAGREB, Croatia -- Croatian lawmakers Friday ratified an international treaty on women's rights despite protests from right-wing groups and the Catholic Church.

The parliament voted 110-30 to back the Istanbul Convention, which also has caused divisions within the ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union party.

Opponents in the staunchly Catholic country have argued that the treaty indirectly legalizes gay marriage and gives rights to transgender people.

Thousands of far-right supporters protested the convention Thursday in the Adriatic town of Split. Some of them chanted a World War II battle slogan used by Croatia's pro-Nazi regime at the time.

Since joining the European Union in 2013, Croatia has been drifting toward the right, including some people who deny the Holocaust and have re-appraised the Ustasha government that ruled the country during WWII when tens of thousands of Jews, Serbs and Roma perished in concentration camps.

Ruling to let Russia ban messaging app

MOSCOW -- A Moscow court cleared the way Friday for the government to ban Telegram, the messaging app, over its failure to give Russian security services the ability to read users' encrypted messages.

Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications and technology watchdog, had asked the court for the authority to block the app and for the ban to take immediate effect. It took the court all of 18 minutes to grant the request, after scheduling the hearing a day earlier. Telegram had ordered its lawyers to skip the hearing in protest of the hurried process.

Telegram said last month that it now has 200 million active monthly users. Because of its strong privacy protections, it has long been a favorite of the Islamic State and other extremist groups.

There was no immediate comment from Telegram founder Pavel Durov, a Russian who fled the country in 2014 after losing control of the Russian social network Vkontakte, which he had also created. He and other experts have said the Kremlin is asking the impossible, because encryption happens at the individual user level and there is no universal key.

