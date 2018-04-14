Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park picks and analysis

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-10 (10.0 percent)

MEET 163-495 (32.9 percent)

LEE'S LOCK Magnum Moon in the 11th

BEST BET J P of Galilee in the 12th

LONG SHOT Lily Sophia in the 4th

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $81,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

***LIONITE finished second in his seasonal debut after closing 2017 with a fourth-place finish in the Grade I Breeders' Futurity at Keeneland, and he figures to be a more fit colt today. TWIST OFF was narrowly defeated as an odds-on favorite. He has route speed and hails from a strong stable. LIMATION is stretching out after two encouraging sprint races. He is lightly raced and is bred to improve around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Lionite;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

5 Twist Off;Geroux;Cox;5-2

6 Limation;Saez;Asmussen;7-2

9 I've Got Heart;Stevens;Anderson;8-1

4 Grade;Cabrera;Moquett;6-1

1 Forbidden Kitten;Thompson;Morse;12-1

2 Rickhouse;Johnson;Hartlage;15-1

7 Bandit Point;Birzer;Cline;30-1

3 Bodie Tap;Gazader;Peitz;30-1

2 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***SWITZERLAND was pressured through fast fractions before drawing off in a sharp entry-level allowance victory, and the son of champion sprinter Speightstown may win his third straight race. PETE'S PLAY CALL was beaten only a neck at this condition at Aqueduct, and he gives the condition another try after defeating starter allowance rivals. SEVIER has won three consecutive one-turn races, and he has enough speed to be in a striking position turning for home.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Switzerland;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

3 Pete's Play Call;Cohen;Diodoro;5-1

10 Sevier;Saez;Cox;4-1

7 Adens Dream;Stevens;McKnight;9-2

9 Long Station;Contreras;Lukas;12-1

1a Itsallaboutyou;Cabrera;Villafranco;15-1

4 The Red Dude;Eramia;Moquett;12-1

5 Bourbon Cowboy;Pedroza;Contreras;15-1

2 Rapid Dial;Prat;Mason;12-1

1 Indexical;Thompson;Villafranco;15-1

8 Aquamarine;Contreras;Lukas;12-1

3 Purse $81,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

**THE MONEY DANCE lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a tough-luck defeat March 17. He is cutting back in distance and switches from an apprentice to a leading rider. POSSIBILITARIAN finished second as a post-time favorite in his career debut, and horses can show marked improvement in a second race. ALEXANDROS showed some talent as a juvenile, and the Steve Asmussen trainee figures stronger and faster as a 3-year-old.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 The Money Dance;Cohen;Lauer;5-2

7 Possibilitarian;Santana;Asmussen;9-5

6 Alexandros;Saez;Asmussen;5-1

2 Ghost Rocket;Court;Howard;6-1

8 Blasphemy;Prat;Moquett;12-1

1 Sluicebox;Birzer;Hall;12-1

3 East Moon Lake;Contreras;Roberts;8-1

5 Data Gold;Eramia;Von Hemel;20-1

4 Purse $81,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

**LILY SOFIA is an unraced 4-year-old filly who has tipped her hand with a pair of swift gate works at Keeneland, and trainer Kellyn Gorder wins at a high percentage with this kind. KALALOU has shown early speed in consecutive second-place finishes, and the beaten odds-on favorite is clearly best of those with experience. C P QUALITY is another first-timer who recorded two strong 5-furlong works in March, and she is bred top and bottom for speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Lily Sofia;Lanerie;Gorder;12-1

5 Kalalou;Santana;Moquett;5-2

1 C P Quality;Eramia;Von Hemel;5-1

10 Zippy Lou;Stevens;Cox;3-1

4 Fostering Harmony;Gazader;Moquett;12-1

8 Traci's Greeley;De La Cruz;Thomas;8-1

9 Aspiration;Cabrera;Villafranco;15-1

2 Little T K;Hill;Ortiz;10-1

7 Three Halos;Birzer;Anderson;8-1

3 Tedders Angel;McMahon;Dixon;15-1

5 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**TREBLE decisively defeated entry-level allowance rivals in her last start, and the versatile sprinter is a repeat candidate, especially over a fast track. THE CRAIC has crossed the wire first in three of her past four races while winning on dirt, turf and a synthetic surface. BREAKING BREAD rallied to third as a post-time favorite while racing wide, and an expected fast early pace may allow her to make amends.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Treble;Santana;Moquett;5-2

9 The Craic;Vazquez;McKnight;3-1

7 Breaking Bread;Saez;Stall;9-2

4 La Key;Lanerie;Stuart;6-1

2 Borealis Beauty;Canchari;Robertson;15-1

5 Jersey Heist;Morales;Villafranco;8-1

1 Dance Proposal;Prat;Villafranco;12-1

8 Vilaro;McMahon;Holthus;10-1

10 Whistle Stop;Cohen;Lauer;15-1

3 Fairwayngreen;Eramia;Loy;20-1

6 Purse $81,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

**SLICK SILVER was narrowly defeated, while 7 lengths clear of third, in a sharp career debut at Fair Grounds. He switches to leading rider Ricardo Santana. WILL'S PIONEER set a fast pace in a second-place career debut effort at Oaklawn, and typical second-out improvement will make him tough to beat. WILD POPIT is bred to be a very nice colt, and the first-time starter sports a pair of strong gate works for winning connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Slick Silver;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

10 Will's Pioneer;Saez;Asmussen;4-1

1 Wild Popit;McMahon;Morse;6-1

2 Firehorn;Cabrera;Van Meter;6-1

3 Dahik;Gazader;Peitz;8-1

6 Soaring Bird;Geroux;Hobby;10-1

8 Cowboy Creed;Meche;Litfin;12-1

7 Ghost Story;Stevens;Catalano;12-1

11 Sweet Idi;Pedroza;Robertson;10-1

12 Cerunnos;Birzer;Campbell;15-1

9 Wicked Gem;Hill;Gorder;15-1

5 Into Wynning;Pompell;Holthus;20-1

7 Purse $82,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**BOLD PRPHET lost a big lead inside the final furlong in a photo finish loss, and the consistent front-runner has strong connections and drew a favorable two-turn post position. GRAY SKY defeated $50k conditioned-claimers by seven-widening lengths, and he may be the best finisher in a field loaded with early speed. CHOCOLATEICECREAM should work out an ideal tracking trip, which should help produce one of his best races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Bold Prophet;Saez;Cox;3-1

13 Gray Sky;Contreras;Lukas;8-1

7 Chocolateicecream;Gazader;Compton;10-1

4 Chris and Dave;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

9 Super Derecho;Court;Fires;6-1

3 Primarily Gold;Cabrera;Villafranco;15-1

12 Powerful Ally;Prat;Moquett;8-1

8 Heavy Roller;McMahon;Holthus;10-1

10 Pontastic;Santana;Asmussen;12-1

1 Dos Cuernos;Morales;Lauer;15-1

14 No Funny Biz;Lanerie;Hawley;12-1

11 Rowdy the Warrior;Vazquez;Von Hemel;12-1

5 Sabrena's Bling;Contreras;Jackson;15-1

6 Sword of David;Canchari;Robertson;15-1

8 The Northern Spur. Purse $150,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

***TITLE READY followed a decisive allowance victory with a solid front-running fourth-place finish in the Grade II Rebel, which easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. He is the speed drawn on the rail. IKE finished third behind an exceptional sprinter in his 6-furlong tune-up, and the Bob Baffert trainee is bred to show more at route distances. HIGH NORTH is battle tested in graded stake races, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Title Ready;Santana;Asmussen;3-2

5 Ike;Prat;Baffert;4-1

6 High North;Geroux;Cox;7-2

7 Ego Trip;Saez;Asmussen;8-1

8 Fire When Ready;Spieth;Hess;6-1

3 Higher Power;Eramia;Von Hemel;8-1

4 Soul P Say;Vazquez;Milligan;20-1

2 Arazi Like Move;McMahon;Quartarolo;20-1

9 The Count Fleet. Grade III, purse $400,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up

***WHITMORE is a multiple graded stake-winning sprinter who won the Hot Springs after a layoff, and he is likely to rate and finish in this speedy field. SMART SPREE has led from gate to wire in four consecutive races, and the super-quick sprinter appears sharp enough to succeed in his first stake try. WYNN TIME hit the wire a diminishing neck behind the top selection in the Hot Springs, and he may turn the tables if the pace is a highly contentious one.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Whitmore;Santana;Moquett;7-5

6 Smart Spree;Vazquez;McKnight;3-1

3 Wynn Time;Pedroza;Robertson;9-2

1 Ivan Fallunovalot;Contreras;Howard;4-1

5 Wilbo;Cabrera;Hartman;6-1

2 Wings Locked Up;Canchari;Stuart;15-1

10 The Oaklawn Handicap. Grade II, purse $750,000, 1⅛ miles, 4-year-olds and up

***ACCELERATE overcame trouble to win the Grade II San Pasqual, and returned five weeks later to dominate in the Grade I Santa Anita Handicap. He is proven on a wet or fast track. CITY OF LIGHT has won back-to-back Grade I races at 7 furlongs at Santa Anita, and his Beyer figures are competitive. He is bred to carry his speed this far. HEDGE FUND won the Grade III Essex by nearly 3 lengths, and the Todd Pletcher trainee appears vastly improved as a 4-year-old.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Accelerate;Espinoza;Sadler;9-5

11 City of Light;Van Dyke;McCarthy;3-1

7 Hedge Fund;Geroux;Pletcher;4-1

4 Untrapped;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

5 Hawaakom;Lanerie;Hawley;10-1

1 Malibu Max;Pedroza;Robertson;20-1

9 Blueridge Traveler;Hill;McPeek;15-1

8 Inside Straight;Cohen;Diodoro;15-1

3 Sonneteer;Eramia;Desormeaux;20-1

6 Colonelsdarktemper;Court;Fires;20-1

2 Lookin At Lee;Saez;Asmussen;20-1

12 Purse $55,000, 1¾ miles, 4 year olds and up, starter allowance

***J P OF GALILEE was a clear winner of a $10,000 claiming race when making his first start for trainer Federico Villafranco, and he has the class to move up and repeat. AFFIRMING has won four of his past five races while competing at Houston and Delta, and the front-runner may cap off a big day for the leading connections. MOON GATE WARRIOR is another who easily defeated $10,000 rivals in his last race, and he has been good on a fast or wet surface.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 J P of Galilee;McMahon;Villafranco;5-1

9 Affirming;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

6 Moon Gate Warrior;Court;Morse;7-2

1a Jonny's Choice;Cohen;Broberg;4-1

1 Runningunninrascal;Eramia;Broberg;4-1

7 Crooked as Can Be;Sanjur;Martin;8-1

8 The Rogue Diesel;Vazquez;Cox;8-1

3 Ucanthankmelater;Cabrera;Hartman;10-1

4 Dynabeaver;Pompell;Martin;12-1

5 Justin Zee;Morales;Ruiz;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• Since I like a nonfavorite in the fourth, I'll play a trifecta putting Lily Sofia on top of six horses in the place spot and six in the show. The late Pick-3 starts in the 10th, and Accelerate or City of Light should get the money. The 11th race is the Arkansas Derby, and Magnum Moon is a single for most, but Solomini is dangerous with his best race. The 12th is contentious on paper, but I'm going to single J P of Galilee and hope to end the season with a good score.

