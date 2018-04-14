Rogers High's Efurd inks with Arkansas State

ROGERS -- Rogers High's Emily Efurd thought at one time she would buck the family running tradition, but she joined her older brother and sister by signing a national letter of intent Friday to run track and cross country at Arkansas State.

She will now join her sister, Courtney, and brother, Cameron, who ran at Central Arkansas and Arkansas, respectively.

"I said for years that I'm not gonna run," Efurd said. "I tried playing soccer for a while, and I quit in eighth grade to run full-time. I kinda decided then that's what I wanted to do. It's been hard staying focused on this one big goal of running in college, but when it came down to it, it's what I wanted to do."

Efurd was a four-time all-state selection in cross county, finishing third as a freshman and fourth this year. She helped the Lady Mounties to a state runner-up finish this season, along with a state indoor team title.

She battled a variety of injuries over the past three years but has ran personal bests in the mile and 800 meters outdoors already this season. Efurd also ran the two-mile for the first time since her freshman season, claimed a huge personal best and also prequalified for the Class 7A state meet by time in that event, too.

"It's been frustrating; I've had a lot of injuries throughout my first three years running," Efurd said. "Finally getting through my senior year no injuries and a full summer of training was awesome."

-- Paul Boyd • @nwapaulb

Sports on 04/14/2018