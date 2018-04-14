BOWLING

ASU eliminated from NCAA Tournament

The Arkansas State University women's team lost to Sam Houston State 2-0 on Friday to finish in a tie for fifth place for the fifth consecutive season at the NCAA Tournament in St. Louis.

Arkansas State dropped a 988-890 traditional match to begin the day, then lost a tight 979-944 Baker match that ended its season.

"We had a lot of pressure with our lives on the line today," Coach Justin Kostick said. "We came into this tournament on a high after just winning the conference championship and crushed the first set. We had a good run but we just didn't play well enough for the last two sets."

The Red Wolves' season ends with an 88-36 record. The 88 victories are the third most in program history and ASU made its 11th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

GOLF

Arkansas women remain in third

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women's team shot two consecutive rounds of 290 on Friday to sit in third place after the first day of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga.

Alabama shot a 12-under 562 to lead the tournament, followed by Baylor at 1-over 574, while Arkansas is tied with Georgia in third place at 580. Duke shot a 4-over 588 and is in fifth place.

Kaylee Benton shot consecutive rounds of 1-under 71 and is tied for eighth place individually. Alana Uriell shot 73-70 for a 1-under 143 total that has her tied for 11th place, while Maria Fassi shot 73-72 for a 1-over 145 total and is tied for 13th place.

The tournament, shortened to three rounds over two days because of weather, concludes today with tee times beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central.

ASU men in eighth place

The Arkansas State men's team is in eighth place among 13 teams after Friday's first round of the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Red Wolves shot a team score of 9-over 297, which is 17 shots behind tournament leader Iowa State, which shot an 8-under 280. Kansas State (282) is second, while host Iowa and Minnesota (285) are tied for third and Michigan State (289) is in fifth place.

Tanner Napier shot a 1-under 71 and is in a five-way tie for 12th place individually after the first round. Kansas State's Jeremy Gandon shot a 6-under 66 to hold a one-stroke lead over Iowa State's Denzel Ieremia and a two-stroke lead over Iowa's Alex Schaake and Alex Moorman, who is playing as an individual.

FOOTBALL

Hawk to join UCA broadcast team

RJ Hawk of KABZ-FM, 103.7, in Little Rock was announced Friday as the new sideline reporter for University of Central Arkansas football radio broadcasts.

Hawk, who had served as a color commentator on Henderson State University football radio broadcasts for the past eight seasons, replaces Monty Rowell. Hawk has also covered the Arkansas high school football and basketball championships for KABZ over the past seven years.

Hawk joins fellow KABZ broadcaster Justin Acri and KATV-TV, Channel 7, morning anchor Chris Kane on the radio broadcasts. He graduated from UCA in 2008 with degrees in journalism and marketing.

