Woman, 20, hurt in Little Rock police shooting

Little Rock police shot and wounded a 20-year-old woman at an apartment complex early Friday, a department spokesman said.

The shooting occurred at the Tanglewood Apartments at 7575 Cantrell Road, said officer Steve Moore, a spokesman with the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers received a call from the apartment complex after midnight Thursday regarding a disturbance, police said. Roommates had called 911 about one of their other roommates "acting strangely," according to Moore. He said the roommates had barricaded themselves in a room within the apartment.

Police went to the apartment and spoke with the woman through the door for a few minutes before they were able to get her to let them enter, Moore said.

Inside the residence, Moore said, the woman walked away from the officers and then turned around armed with a knife and what appeared to be a pistol. He said the weapon was a BB gun or pellet gun.

Moore said the woman did "something" that caused an officer to open fire, hitting the 20-year-old in the shoulder.

An ambulance took the woman to a hospital, and her injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

No officers were reported injured.

An online dispatch log shows that officers were called to the apartment complex on a report of an attempted suicide at 12:10 a.m. Moore, speaking from the scene early Friday, said he did not know the woman's state of mind during the incident, but it's a something authorities were investigating.

Further details about the shooting were not available Friday afternoon.

Police filtered in and out of an upstairs apartment early Friday morning as police vehicles lined streets near the apartment complex. A few people lingered on the sidewalk outside an area blocked off by crime-scene tape. They were later allowed to enter the building.

It was the second time this week that someone was shot at the Tanglewood Apartments. On Monday, a 23-year-old woman was shot and wounded by her ex-boyfriend during an altercation, police said.

Authorities were called to the apartment complex at 7:39 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting, and found 23-year-old Fantasya Allen wounded on the ground, a police report shows.

Allen was taken into custody after the shooting on one count of criminal mischief and one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member, according to an arrest report. The report says Allen threw a large rock and started stabbing her ex-boyfriend's vehicle.

The ex-boyfriend then pulled a handgun and told Allen to stay away from him, the report says.

Allen, according to the report, went toward her ex-boyfriend with the knife, and he shot her.

The Friday shooting at the apartment complex was the second involving a Little Rock police officer this year. In the first shooting, off-duty officer Brian Osmundson shot and wounded 23-year-old Cartier Warner on Feb. 27 at the apartment complex at 420 Markham Mesa Place in west Little Rock, according to the department.

Osmundson told responding officers that Warner had tried to break into his residence at the apartment complex, and Osmundson fired several shots at him, according to a Police Department news release.

The Little Rock Police Department's policy related to use of force states that officers "may only use Deadly Force to protect themselves or others from what they reasonably believe to be an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury."

