Woodz Elite big man Jason Jitoboh looking to reshape body

— Woodz Elite 17-under center Jason Jitoboh stands out in a crowd because of his massive size, but he’s hoping to reshape his body in the coming months.

Jitoboh, 6-11, 290 pounds, scored 6 points to help Woodz Elite defeat Houston Hoops 63-48 in the second of two showcase games on Friday night at Bentonville High School in the Warmup basketball tournament.

He understands his body needs to change for the betterment of his game.

“I’m working on my body,” Jitoboh said. “I’m trying to reduce. I’m trying to get to 275 with all muscle.”

Jitoboh averaged 8.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn., this past season while sharing the floor with 7-foot-1 Uros Plavsic.

“I’m working on my jump shot and working on my post moves,” Jitoboh said. “Get them more polished and moving my feet better.”

He reports scholarship offers from Florida, Tennessee and Auburn while seeing interest from Georgetown, Wake Forest, Clemson, Xavier and others. College coaches have indicated what they want to see this spring and summer.

“They obviously want to see me move my feet and guard the perimeter,” he said. “They want me to block shots which I do well.”

Arkansas is expected to watch Jitoboh in action in Dallas next weekend, the first of two evaluation periods in April, for the opening session of the EYBL circuit.

Jitoboh, who moved the the United States from Nigeria about six years ago, has been playing basketball for five years. He likes how his skill set has developed but is eager for more improvement.

“I feel I could be better than I am now,” Jitoboh said. “I will just keep working hard.”