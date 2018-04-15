76ers roll on without Embiid

76ERS 130, HEAT 103

PHILADELPHIA -- Ben Simmons had 17 points, 14 assists and 9 rebounds in his playoff debut, and the Philadelphia 76ers romped again without Joel Embiid, beating the Miami Heat for their 17th consecutive victory.

Embiid was a spectator in Game 1 of the first-round series because of a broken orbital bone around his left eye. The All-Star center has been hopeful he can return early in the series.

Simmons dished and dazzled in the paint and the Heat had no answer for Sixers reserves Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova. Belinelli and Ilyasova combined to hit four three-pointers in the third quarter that helped shift the tone from physical and foul-filled to a long-distance game that allowed the Sixers to put this one away. They used a 15-0 run in the third in their first postseason game in five seasons under Coach Brett Brown to get the rout rolling.

Brown won 47 games his first three seasons as the Sixers underwent the "Process" -- and 52, plus Game 1 this season.

JJ Redick scored 28 points to lead the Sixers, who host Game 2 on Monday. Belinelli had 25 and Ilyasova 17.

Embiid ditched the black mask he's been wearing in light shooting drills for a white Phantom of the Opera mask to ring the ceremonial Liberty Bell before tipoff.

"There is a gratitude that I have, we have. Finally, here we are and our fans genuinely have something to be proud of with us," Brown said.

For a half, the Heat got what they needed against one of the NBA's toughest teams and James Johnson and Kelly Olynyk helped them take a 60-56 lead at the break. Olynyk led the Heat with 26 points.

The Sixers, who set an NBA record with 16 consecutive victories to end the season, got the rout in full swing with a raucous crowd behind them. The Heat shot 26 percent in the third and were outscored 34-18.

Simmons assisted on Ilyasova's three and then hit a jumper for a 66-63 lead. Dario Saric, who the Sixers waited for two years to come over while he played overseas, also buried a three off an assist from Simmons. Simmons made a statue out of Olynyk, crossing him up and busting through for a two-handed slam that brought down the house.

All that was left was the "Trust the Process!" chants and they rang out inside the Wells Fargo Center once Saric buried a three in the fourth for a 109-87 lead.

