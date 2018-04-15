Arkansas visit blows Roberson away

Highly recruited offensive lineman Trevor Roberson left highly impressed with Arkansas after his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

“I didn’t come in here with low expectations at all, but my expectations weren’t as high as they should have been,” Roberson said. “This place blew me out of the water. Phenomenal, 100-percent phenomenal. It was completely outstanding.”

Roberson, 7-0, 380 pounds, of Wellington, Texas, has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and others.

He was asked what blew him away and the reaction of the players to Coach Chad Morris was one thing that stood out.

“The sights and how beautiful everything was, but on top of that, talking to the coaches and everything,” Roberson said. “Hearing what they had to say and seeing how the players react to them. When you have a new coach move in and you’ve been here for two or three years, it’s a rough transition, so just hearing all the great things they had to say about Coach and all the magnificent things they had to say about this place.”

Quarterback Cole Kelley and offensive lineman Ty Clary were his hosts for the weekend trip.

“All of it together was very solid, it went very smooth,” Roberson said. “I talked to a lot of great guys. Everyone was so much fun to be around and so much fun to talk to. They all had great things to say.”

Kelley’s cajun accent can sometimes be difficult to understand, but not for Roberson.

“Not exactly, but then again I can kind of translate through some stuff so we’re good there,” Roberson said.

Roberson was accompanied on his visit by his mother and other family members. The Hogs improved their chances with the visit.

“Arkansas, for me, definitely has a whole new ranking of where I thought it would be,” Roberson said. “Arkansas is definitely a contender for whenever I choose a school.”

At one time, Roberson indicated he would likely wait until signing day in February before making a decision. The timeline has changed.

“I’m going to try and commit relatively early on in the season now, and I’m thinking about signing early,” he said. “I’m not 100 percent sure, but I’m definitely going to try.”

God, family and football will factor into his college decision.

“Is it a family and does it feel like home?,” Roberson said. “Can I be successful here? On top of that, if my mom and family come down and watch me play ball, the next day we all go to church on Sunday. That’s a big deal for me. I really, truly feel like this is a place I could do that.”

Roberson, who made an official visit to College Station last weekend, named some schools in contention for his signature.

“Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU -- really no one’s out of the game just yet,” he said. “I’m really just trying to weigh my options and see what’s best for me.”