Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes

BOSTON — Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings with solemn remembrances and charitable acts.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker laid wreaths early Sunday at the spots along downtown Boylston Street where two bombs killed three spectators and maimed more than 260 others on April 15, 2013.

Both addressed address families and survivors at a private ceremony inside the Boston Public Library.

At 2:49 p.m., a citywide moment of silence will be observed, and the bells of Old South Church will be rung to mark the moment five years ago when the first bomb exploded. Sunday is "One Boston Day," devoted to blood drives and acts of kindness.

Security is tight for Monday's 122nd running of the iconic race.