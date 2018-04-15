Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 15, 2018, 11:40 a.m.

Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:49 a.m.

The father of Lingzi Lu, Jun Lu, second from right, and her aunt Helen Zhao, right, observe a moment of silence with the family of Martin Richard, foreground from left, Bill, Jane, Henry and Denise, center, during a ceremony at the site where Martin Richard and Lingzi Lu were killed in the second explosion at the 2013 Boston Marathon, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings with solemn remembrances and charitable acts.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker laid wreaths early Sunday at the spots along downtown Boylston Street where two bombs killed three spectators and maimed more than 260 others on April 15, 2013.

Both addressed address families and survivors at a private ceremony inside the Boston Public Library.

At 2:49 p.m., a citywide moment of silence will be observed, and the bells of Old South Church will be rung to mark the moment five years ago when the first bomb exploded. Sunday is "One Boston Day," devoted to blood drives and acts of kindness.

Security is tight for Monday's 122nd running of the iconic race.

