COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

April 15

UACCM’s Steel Magnolias

MORRILTON — The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton Theatre will present Robert Harling’s comedy-drama Steel Magnolias at 2 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium on campus. Jim Harris, UACCM’s theater and speech instructor, will direct the play. For tickets, call (501) 977-2045 or visit the Student Accounts window in the University Center lobby, or buy them at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for UACCM students and employees. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. For more information, contact Jim Harris at (501) 977-2118 or harris@uaccm.edu

UCA Jazz Ensembles Concert

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Jazz Ensembles will perform at 7:30 p.m. in UCA’s Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. The Dixieland Band, Jazz II and Jazz I will perform. It will be the final UCA Jazz Ensembles concert for Jackie Lamar, professor of saxophone and director of the UCA Dixieland Band, who will retire in May after 32 years at UCA. Jazz Ensemble II is directed by Larry Jones, and Jazz Ensemble I is directed by Gail Robertson. For more information, contact Lamar at (501) 450-3163 or jackiel@uca.edu.

April 16

Conway AARP Meeting

CONWAY — The Conway AARP Chapter will meet at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road, with lunch at 11:15 a.m., followed by a meeting from 12:10-1 p.m. The program will be by Julie Shock of the Conway Regional Therapy Center. Meal tickets can be purchased at the door. All people ages 50 and older are welcome to attend. For more information, call Ruby Johnson at (501) 327-0498 or Linda Strickland at (501) 499-2349.

April 17

Tennis Complex Opening

CONWAY — The Conway Tennis Complex on Prince Street will have a grand opening from 5-7 p.m. People may wear workout clothes and test the new courts, including a kids court for children ages 10 and younger. Tennis rackets will be available, and professional tennis players will be on hand to help those who want to learn to play. Celebrity tennis matches are planned, and there will be live music and food. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ed Linck at ed@conwayarkansas.org or (501) 932-5404.

April 18

Knife Skills With Chef Brandon

CONWAY — Knife Skills With Chef Brandon will meet from 6-8 p.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. Chef Brandon Douglas will cover the fundamental skills of slicing, dicing, mincing and peeling, using chef’s knives, paring knives and peelers. He will also guide participants step by step through the process of fabricating a chicken and preparing a delicious meal. For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

April 19

UCA University Chorus Spring Concert

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas University Chorus will give its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. The free concert will feature four student conductors — Maya Jackson, assistant conductor; Sydney Hickok; Celina Reed; and Leslie Vaught. It will be the final concert under the direction of Sheri Cook-Cunningham, who is leaving UCA to return to Kansas City to pursue the foundation of a community youth choir for underserved students. There will be a reception for concertgoers following the program. For more information, contact Cook-Cunningham at (501) 450-5756 or scookcunningham@uca.edu.

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. at the Maumelle Country Club. The cost is $15. The program guest will be Jim Munns, a dulcimer educator and award-winning player. For reservations, call Betty McBurnett at (501) 664-7196 by April 16.

Conway Newcomers Club Spring New Member Coffee

CONWAY — The Newcomers Club of Conway will host its Spring New Member Coffee at 10 a.m. Any Conway resident, either new or longtime, who is interested in getting out, meeting new friends and trying new activities, is invited to attend. For more information or directions, call Karen at (501) 932-6063 or Catherine at (501) 513-1956.

April 19-21

Arms and the Man

CONWAY — The UCA Theatre will present Arms and the Man, by George Bernard Shaw, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Bridges/Larson Theatre in the Snow Fine Arts Center at the University of Central Arkansas. UCA’s Stacy Pendergraft will be the guest director. Tickets, at $10 for the general public and free to UCA students, are available at UCA Ticket Central in the box office at Reynolds Performance Hall and online at www.uca.edu/tickets. Box-office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Melissa Pearson at (501) 450-5092 or melissap@uca.edu.

April 20

Tour for Life Animal Adoption

CLINTON — The annual Tour for Life Animal Adoption event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clinton City Park. The North Shore Animal League of New York will be there with its mobile unit to conduct the event. In addition to dogs and cats that will be available for adoption, the event will also feature vendors, a food truck and local music.

Bake, Book, Garage Sale

CONWAY — The Conway AARP Chapter will have its third annual Bake, Book, Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The sale will feature homemade pies, cakes, cookies, doughnuts and peanut candy, along with paperback books and small clean garage items. Tickets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. may be purchased at the door. For more information, call the center at (501) 327-2895, Ruby Johnson at (501) 327-0498 or Linda Strickland at (501) 499-2349.

UCA Women’s Leadership Network

CONWAY — The UCA Women’s Leadership Network’s Year-End Celebration will take place from 3-4 p.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the success of the first year of the Women’s Leadership Network. This is a free event, and refreshments will be served. For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

April 20 and 21

Conway Class of 1968 50-Year Reunion

CONWAY — The Conway High School Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year reunion with the following events: On Friday, the class will meet at King’s Piano Bar at 7 p.m.; then on Saturday, class members will tour the old high school at 10 a.m., tour the new high school at 11 a.m.; and meet at the Conway Country Club at 7 p.m. Classmates are welcome to attend any or all events. Those who have not responded or been contacted may call Bruce Joyner at (501) 908-9461.

April 21

RussVegas Half Marathon

RUSSELLVILLE — The RussVegas Half Marathon, a PR (personal record) fast course covering 13.1 miles, will take place Saturday. Participants will start and finish on the streets of Historic Downtown Russellville. The event,which supports the River Valley Circle of Friends and Children’s Hospital, features a Kids Mile, a 5K Glow Run, a car show, bands, food and an expo. For more information, call (479) 970-4394 or visit www.russvegashalf.com.

Kim Sanders Lecture

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will welcome Kim Sanders of the Central Arkansas Library System’s Butler Center for Arkansas Studies as she presents a lecture, Japanese American Incarceration in World War II Arkansas, at 2 p.m. The lecture uses photographs, artwork and documents created during the wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans to address themes of identity, community, civil rights and justice. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Driggers Piano Festival

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Community School of Music will feature the fifth O. Samuel Driggers Piano Festival from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is open to piano students in kindergarten through the 12th grade. Students will play two pieces from memory and receive comments from a judge. They will compete within their division based upon school grade. The deadline to register is Wednesday. For more information and an application form, visit www.uca.edu/csm/special-programs or call the Community School of Music office at (501) 450-3672.

Art Journaling Session 2

CONWAY — Art Journaling Session 2 will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. Art journaling has become a popular way for artists to explore their creativity, record their lives and practice techniques such as drawing and painting. Participants will leave the class with all of the knowledge necessary to create art journals. For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

Ongoing

M.J. Hickey Pool Information

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will begin selling individual pool passes for the M.J. Hickey Pool on May 1 for $75 per pass. Reservations for private pool parties will also be taken beginning May 1. Available times are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays and 7-10 every night. The cost of pool rental is $50 per hour, plus lifeguards at $10 per hour per guard. The number of guards required based on attendance is two guards for 1-50 people; three guards for 50-200; and four guards for more than 200. Buy passes or make reservations at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

UCA Spring BA/BFA Senior Show and Reception

CONWAY — The Baum Gallery at the University of Central Arkansas will present the Spring BA/BFA Senior Show through April 26. An opening reception is set for 2-4 p.m. today at the Baum Gallery. The exhibition is free and open to the public. The Baum Gallery, in McCastlain Hall, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and from 10-7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, contact Brian Young at (501) 450-5793 or Bkyoung@uca.edu.

Friday Night Kruzn

CONWAY — Friday Night Kruzn, a free event, will take place from 6-8 p.m. the third Friday of each month, April 20 through Oct. 19, at The Village at Hendrix. Cars will be on display, and a donation will be made to the Arkansas Food Bank. For more information, contact Don Searls at (501) 269-1817.

Cheers! Art Exhibit

CLINTON — Cheers! is the North Central Arkansas Artist League’s free original art exhibit at Ozark Health Medical Center on U.S. 65 on the south side of Clinton. On display until April 23, the collection includes 50 paintings by 11 local artists. Artwork is exhibited in the hallways, both upstairs near the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing. All paintings are for sale at prices ranging from $15 to $325. A portion of each sale will benefit projects by the Hospital Auxiliary. For more information, call Joyce Hartmann at (501) 745-6615.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, takes place every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., and full games begin at 6:30. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola & John Hawks Senior Wellness & Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Symphonic, University bands in Concert

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Symphonic Band and University Band will be in concert for the final time this spring at 7:30 p.m. April 26 in the Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. Associate Director of Bands Brantley Douglas said the evening will include a wide variety of music and feature senior and graduate student conductors. For more information, contact Douglas at (501) 450-5022 or bdouglas@uca.edu.

QuickBooks Desktop

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present QuickBooks Desktop from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 26 at Arkansas Tech University. This interactive workshop is designed for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using QuickBooks desktop (Pro, Premier and Enterprise) software. Computers for use at the worksh0p and take-home workbooks will be provided. The cost to attend is $130. Registration is required by April 25 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Arkansas Coding Academy Open House

CONWAY — The Arkansas Coding Academy will have an open house from 5-7 p.m. April 26 at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. Are all invited to meet the staff and learn about the opportunities coding offers. For more information, call Anita at (501) 450-1715.

Art in Its Natural State

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — Art in its Natural State, a public, outdoor, temporary art exhibition, will launch April 28 at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute and Petit Jean State Park with a festival-type event that is free and open to the public. The day will feature artist talks and demonstrations, exhibits and interactive experiences by a wide range of Arkansas arts organizations. The institute will host a ticketed reception that will include an opportunity to meet and mingle with the artists, food and beverages, and music from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s Rockefeller Quartet and country/folk artist Bonnie Montgomery. For more information, visit www.rockefellerinstitute.org/art.

Conway Women’s Chorus Spring Concerts

CONWAY — The Conway Women’s Chorus will present two spring concerts based on the theme Love Is in the Air at 7 p.m. April 28 at Family Life Bible Church, 150 Hogan Lane, and at 2 p.m. April 29 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St. This year’s theme is love songs, which will include “At Last,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord,” “Rescue Me” and “Sing Me to Heaven.” Both concerts are free and open to the public.

Creating Butterfly Landscapes

FAIRFIELD BAY — Ruth Andre will give a presentation on creating butterfly landscapes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2 at the Indian Hills Club/Little Red Restaurant. Andre will talk about how to cultivate a garden to be butterfly-friendly. The event is free, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, contact the Fairfield Bay Education Center at (501) 884-4440 or ffbcec@artelco.com.

Sacred Heart Catholic School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart Catholic School Bazaar will take place June 1 and 2 at the school, 106 N. St. Joseph St. A traditional spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. June 2 in the school gym, with carry-out dinners available. Various activities will be available for all ages on both nights, including a midway featuring kiddie-land games, bingo, a ham and bacon stand, and a silent auction. The grand prize for the raffle is a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport, with the drawing the evening of June 2. For more information, call the school at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

