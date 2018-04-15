COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

April 16

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a community music gathering from 6-8 p.m. at First Community Bank. Instrumentalists, singers and listeners are welcome to attend.

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY— The Democratic Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Arkansas State University-Searcy, 1800 E. Moore Ave. For more information, visit white@arkdems.org or call (501) 368-9390.

Distinguished Lecture Series: Laura Bush

SEARCY — Harding University’s American Studies Institute will host Laura Bush, former first lady of the United States from 2001-09, at 7:30 p.m. in Benson Auditorium for the fourth presentation of Harding’s 2017-18 Distinguished Lecture Series. Admission is free, and all events are open to the public. Tickets are required and can be reserved at www.hardingtickets.com or by calling (501) 279-4497. For more information, visit www.harding.edu/asi.

April 17

Combined Chorus Concert

SEARCY — A concert featuring performances from the Harding University Chorus, the Searcy High School Choir and the Harding Academy Chorus will take place at 7 p.m. in the Searcy High School Performing Arts Center. Each chorus will perform individually, then come together for a combined performance with more than 200 singers. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.harding.edu/music or call (501) 279-4343.

Notary Seminar

SEARCY — A free Notary Seminar will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2323 S. Main St. The Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office will walk participants through the notary application process and discuss best practices and issues facing notaries today. All current and prospective notaries public are encouraged to attend because special emphasis will be given to new laws that have recently passed affecting all notaries. For more information, visit www.searcychamber.com or call (501) 268-2458.

April 18

Spring Paint Night

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will offer a Spring Paint Night from 6-8 p.m. at the Citizens Bank Annex, 285 College St. BAAC will provide all of the supplies needed to create a painting during this two-hour workshop. The cost is $35 per person, and preregistration is required. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

Tour D’Art

MELBOURNE — The Friends of the Paul Weaver Library will present the seventh annual art extravaganza Tour D’Art from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the John E. Miller Education Complex. The theme is “Embracing the Imagination.” The exhibit will include works from art students and instructors from area high schools, plus works from Ozarka College students, faculty, staff and friends. Original folk and fine arts, as well as performing arts, will be showcased. Tour D’Art is open to the public, and admission is free. For more information, contact Dan Lindsey at (870) 368-2055 or dlindsey@ozarka.edu.

Wind Ensemble Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Music Department will present a concert featuring the Wind Ensemble, conducted by Michael Chance, at 7 p.m. in the Administration Auditorium. The ensemble will perform pieces by Bert Appermont, Mark Camphouse, Gary D. Ziek, Percy Grainger and Morton Gould. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

April 19 – April 21

Angel Street

SEARCY — The Harding University Theatre Department will present Angel Street at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.hardingtickets.com or at the door. For more information, call (501) 279-5315 or visit theatre@harding.edu.

April 20

Lyon College President Inauguration

BATESVILLE — Lyon College will inaugurate W. Joseph King as its 18th president at 2 p.m. in Couch Garden on the Lyon campus. Eugene M. Tobin, senior program officer for higher education and scholarship in the humanities with The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, will deliver the inaugural address. The celebration will include a march to Couch Garden led by the Lyon College Pipe Band.

April 20 – April 22

Arsenic and Old Lace

SEARCY — Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch St., will present Arsenic and Old Lace at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. April 22. Show-only tickets are $18 for adults; and $16.50 for seniors ages 55 and older, students and military personnel. For a meal, add $17. Meal reservations are required 48 hours in advance. For more information, call (501) 368-0111 or visit centeronthesquare.org.

April 21

Feed Our Vets Cabot

CABOT — Feed Our Vets Cabot will have its monthly pantry for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 214 Rainbow Drive. For more information, see the organization’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/feedourvetscabot.

Lonoke Chamber Appreciation Banquet

LONOKE — The Lonoke Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 49th annual Lonoke Chamber Appreciation Banquet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Gina Cox Center, 501 W. Academy St. Mallorie and Jim Rasberry of HGTV’s Home Town, along with Josh Nowell, will be the featured speakers and will share their story to inspire the community of Lonoke to take bold steps toward its revitalization. Tickets, at $35 each or $250 for a table for eight, are available at squareup.com.

Plant Sale

SEARCY — The White County Master Gardeners will have a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. Lectures will include Sherri Sanders with Color for Your Garden at 9 a.m.; Ann Wood with Terrific Tomatoes at 10 a.m.; and Bobbie Sandlin with Microbes in Your Garden at 11 a.m. Door prizes will be offered during lectures. For more information, contact the White County Master Gardeners at (501) 268-5394 or uaex.edu/counties/white, or visit facebook.com/WCMG1997.

Sensory Workshops

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will offer sensory workshops at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Kindergartners through fourth-graders will meet from 10-11 a.m.; fifth- and sixth-graders from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and seventh- through 12th-graders from 1-2 p.m. These one-hour specially designed workshops for students dealing with issues on the autism spectrum will be led by Margo Baker, Leia Parks and Hannah Keller Flanery. The cost is $10 per student, and preregistration is required. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

Tea, Hats and Fashion

SEARCY — Tea, Hats and Fashion will take place at 10 a.m. at Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch St. Women of all ages are invited to attend and show off their Easter dresses and wear a hat, if desired. There will be a large variety of tea and a fashion show from clothing stores in Searcy, featuring women of all ages from the community. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Center on the Square’s summer production of Mary Poppins.

Ladies Night Out

BEEBE — Beebe Nazarene Church will present a Ladies Night Out from noon to 6 p.m. at the church, 104 Campground Road. The event is free and open to the public, and door prizes will be awarded. Proceeds from the event will help sponsor women for their annual retreat in the fall. Vendors are needed for the Ladies Night Out. For more information on becoming a vendor, call Linda Ballard at (501) 239-0825.

ONGOING

Bead Making Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW— The Arkansas Craft School will offer Beginner Glass Bead Making on May 18; and Intermediate/Advanced Bead Making on May 19 and 20, with Sage and Tom Holland. The beginner single-day class will cover the basic techniques, skills and safety practices needed to create glass beads. In the second two-day class, students who have taken the beginning class or have previous experience in bead making are welcome to learn a wide range of techniques. For more information or to register, call (870) 269-8397 or visit arkansascraftschool.org.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College is offering free GED classes at the following locations: Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 3-6 p.m. Mondays; Ozarka College in Mammoth Spring from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; Ozarka College in Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays; and Salem High School from 4-7 p.m. Mondays. Instruction is available in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, the military or employability. Instructors are available for one-on-one assistance. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call Ozarka College’s Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Photography Exhibit

SEARCY — The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University is featuring photographs by Eleanor Hamby in an exhibit titled Seven: Continents, Wonders, Faces and Places through Wednesday. The exhibit documents Hamby’s journey across the globe spanning 105 countries and all seven continents. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and admission is free.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Shepherd’s Center Wednesday Activities

BEEBE — Seniors participate in classes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. The classes include quilting, art, jewelry making, scrapbooking, card making, genealogy, beginning computers, Bible discussions and bridge, as well as other classes at various times. Lunch is a potluck served to all who attend, whether or not they bring a dish.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Harmony United Methodist Church Homecoming

SEARCY — Harmony United Methodist Church, 507 Arkansas 305 S., will have its homecoming on April 22. The morning message will start at 11 with Pastor Donna Harvey, followed with dinner on the Ground, then an afternoon of singing and playing by the Bull Creek Band. Donations will be accepted for upkeep of the Harmony Cemetery. For more information, call Kathy Ball at (501) 473-1890.

Gospel Music

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St., will host gospel-music evangelists Earl and Rita Reynolds from Hemet, California, at 6 p.m. April 22. Pastor Royce L. Lowe and the congregation invite everyone to attend. An offering will be received. For more information, call (501) 982-5018.

Chamber Singers Concert

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a concert featuring the Harding Chamber Singers, directed by Kelly Neill, at 7 p.m. April 22 in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The concert, a varied program of poetry set to music, is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Belle Canto and Concert Choir Performance

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a concert featuring Belle Canto, under the direction of Stacey Neely, and the Harding Concert Choir, under the direction of Kelly Neill, at 7 p.m. April 23 in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The concert, which will include Chinese, French and Swahili pieces, is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Symphony Orchestra Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Michael Chance, will perform at 7 p.m. April 24 in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. The concert is At the Movies, including music from Frozen, Pirates of the Caribbean, Wicked, The Lord of the Dance, Saving Private Ryan and Hamilton. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Jazz Band Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University jazz bands will give a concert at 7 p.m. April 26 in Harding’s Reynolds Recital Hall. Two jazz bands, one led by Wes Parker and the other by Andrew Cook, will perform blues, swing, Latin, funk and contemporary styles. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Gallery Reception and Art Walk

BATESVILLE — There will be a gallery reception for the sixth annual Batesville Area Arts Council National Juried Exhibition from 5-7 p.m. April 27

at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. An art walk will also take place at various locations on Main Street. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

Brass Quintet Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Brass Quintet will perform at 2 p.m. April 28 in Harding’s Reynolds Recital Hall. This is a student-directed concert featuring a French horn, a trombone/baritone, a tuba and two trumpets. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Book Sale and Quilt Raffle

CABOT — Friends of the Cabot Library will host a book sale and quilt raffle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 in the library’s Community Room. Hardback books and DVDs are $1 each; paperbacks and music CDs are 25 cents each, to be paid for with cash only. Tickets for a chance to win a black-and-white 86-by-86-inch bargello quilt are $5 each or five for $20. Proceeds will benefit the library and its programs. For more information, call (855) 572-6657, email friendsofthecabotlibrary@outlook.com, or visit www.facebook.com/friendsofcabotpubliclibrary.

CASA Pre-Kentucky Derby Party

NEWPORT — The Gateway CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), serving the 3rd Judicial District of Arkansas, will have a pre-Kentucky Derby party April 28 at the Newport Country Club, 703 Walker Drive. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by bingo with cash prizes and other activities, including a hobby-horse race, a ladies’ hat contest, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $35 each, and door prizes will be awarded. There will be an online auction on Gateway CASA’s Facebook page from Monday through April 28. For more information or tickets, call (870) 219-9791.

Beebe Chamber Banquet and Fundraiser

BEEBE — Viva Beebe! — the 2018 Beebe Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet and Fundraiser — will take place at 6 p.m. April 28 at the McKay Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. The evening will include a fiesta dinner, chamber updates, community awards, a live auction and more. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door or $210 for a table for eight. Purchase tickets at A Perfect Bloom, Ameriprise Financial Services and the Beebe City Hall. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 882-8135.

Wheelin’ & Healin’ Car & Truck Show

JACKSONVILLE — The 19th annual Wheelin’ & Healin’ Car & Truck Show, a fundraiser for the Arkansas Baptist Health Foundation’s Healthy and Active Youth Program, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 at Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive. The show, also hosted by the Arkansas Pontiac Association Car Club, features 200-plus show cars and trucks. The event is free to the public, with free parking. There will be concessions and door prizes. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Entry fees are $25 to be judged for awards or $5 for display only. Call Joe at (501) 416-6107 or Tony at (501) 425-3457. The rain date is May 5. For more information, call (501) 982-2245 or visit www.arkansaspontiacs.org or www.goodselltruck.com.

Student Recital

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a student recital featuring Jacob Chesney and Brent Hall on horn at 5 p.m. April 28 in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Boys & Girls Club Banquet Fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE — The Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville Banquet Fundraiser will take place May 1 at the Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive. The theme of the event is Empowering Bright Futures With a Heart of Giving. The keynote speaker will be Susan Hutchinson, the first lady of Arkansas, and the master of ceremonies will be Denise Middleton, news anchor at THV11. Guest speakers will be Jacksonville’s K-9/Community Service Officer Johnny Hicks and youth author and club kid Akire Williamson. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30. Tickets, at $45 each, may be purchased online at www.jbgc.org or at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Crain Ford, Jacksonville Florist, Graffiti Graphics, Cancun Restaurant and Whit Davis Lumber. For more information, call (501) 982-4316.

Creating Butterfly Landscapes

FAIRFIELD BAY — Ruth Andre will give a presentation on creating butterfly landscapes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2 at the Indian Hills Club/Little Red Restaurant. Andre will talk about how to cultivate a garden to be butterfly-friendly. The event is free, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, contact the Fairfield Bay Education Center at (501) 884-4440 or ffbcec@artelco.com.

Kelly Miller Circus

BATESVILLE — The Kelly Miller Circus, sponsored by the Ozark Foothills Literacy Project, will perform at 5 and 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the City Park-Lower Field. The tent raising will begin at approximately 9 a.m. Advance tickets — at $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 2 to 12 and seniors 65 and older — are available at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant and First Community Bank. Tickets at the Circus Box Office on May 4 will be $13 for adults and $8 for children. Buying advance tickets will support the Literacy Project.

Newport Newcomers Luncheon & Bake Sale

NEWPORT — The Newport Newcomers Salad Luncheon and Bake Sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8 at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 619 Second St. Donations will be accepted. Proceeds from the event will support local charities. For more information, call (870) 219-9791.

Planning Your Food or Beverage Business

SEARCY — A Business Model Canvas, a visual tool to help prospective and new entrepreneurs focus on the building blocks of successful businesses, will be presented from 1-3 p.m. May 15 at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2323 S. Main St. The seminar will take participants through each section of a canvas customized for the food and beverage industry. The instructor is Nicolas Mayerhoeffer, a business consultant from the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center. The registration deadline is May 13, and there is no fee. For more information, visit www.searcychamber.com or call (501) 268-2458.

Women Helping Women

SEARCY — Women Helping Women, sponsored by the White County Extension Homemakers, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at First Community Bank, 800 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway. The event will provide information and assistance for women who are in or have faced a difficult situation and do not know where to go for help. Speakers will offer information on shelters, health, disaster situations and other helpful topics. Bingo will be played with prizes awarded. Attendees who bring a nonperishable food item for local food banks will have a chance to win a door prize.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.