COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

April 15

The Dixie Swim Club

HOT SPRINGS — The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., will present The Dixie Swim Club at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children through age 12. For more information, visit pockettheatre.com.

April 15 – April 17

Peter and the Starcatcher

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University’s Studio Theatre will present Peter and the Starcatcher at 2:30 p.m. today and at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in HSU’s Arkansas Hall. Tickets are $12 each. For more information, call (870) 230-5291.

April 16

Hay-Bale Gardening

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to learn about hay-bale gardening at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

April 16 and April 18

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to after-school adventures, a weekly role-playing game, from 3:45-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

April 17

Terrific Tuesday

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to Terrific Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Saline Crossing Meeting

BENTON — The Saline Crossing Regional Park & Recreation Area Inc. will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Gene Moss Building at Tyndall Park. The public is invited to attend and help plan the development of the circa 1815 Saline Crossing historical village site. For more information, call (501) 778-8661.

April 18

Kids Create!

BRYANT — Children in kindergarten through the second grade are invited to paint at Kids Create! at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

April 19

Tweens Create!

BRYANT — Children in third through fifth grades are invited to make art to decorate the library at Tweens Create! from 4-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Planetarium Show: Exoplanets

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present Exoplanets at 7 p.m. in HSU’s Reynolds Science Center Planetarium. Admission is $3 or $1 with a student ID. The show is open to the public. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call (870) 230-5162.

April 19 – April 22

Seussical the Musical

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s School of Fine Arts will present Seussical the Musical at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. April 22 in the Jones Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12 per person. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

April 20

Bingo Bash

MALVERN — The Malvern Chamber of Commerce will present Bingo Bash from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Malvern Community Center, 1800 W. Moline St. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

April 20 – April 22

Arsenic and Old Lace

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Players will present Arsenic and Old Lace at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. April 22 at Woodlands Auditorium. Tickets are $20 each. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit hsvticketsales.com.

April 21

Veterans Meet-and-Greet

BRYANT — A veterans meet-and-greet will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

OBU Juried Student Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Art Club will showcase students’ work in the annual Juried Student Exhibit through Sept. 29 in the Hammons Gallery in Ouachita’s Mabee Fine Arts Center. The exhibit features art submitted by art majors and non-art majors, and selected by guest juror Matthew Smith. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, contact Summer Bruch at bruchs@obu.edu or (870) 245-4655, or call (870) 245-5208.

April Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The April exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., features a selection of works by Matthew Hasty, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, Jill Kyong, Sandra Sell, Tony Saladino, Gene Sparling, Emily Wood and others. The show will be on display through April 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Traveling Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University and Henderson State University will host the traveling art exhibit What Were You Wearing? through Friday in the McClellan Rotunda at OBU and the Huie Library at HSU. The survivor art installation is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5200.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Merry Mixers Dance Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Merry Mixers Dance Club dances to live music the third Saturday of each month through May at the Coronado Community Center. Dances include ballroom, swing, Latin, rock and country music. Dancers are asked to bring their own snacks, and there is a cash bar. A lesson is held at 7 p.m., with dancing from 7:30-10 p.m. Dances are $10 per person. Club members receive a discount. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Upcoming

We the People

MALVERN/HOT SPRINGS — The Malvern Middle School Pre-Advance Placement students will present a literary-based civic engagement exhibit titled We the People from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23-25 and from 9 a.m. to noon April 26 at College of the Ouachitas in Malvern and from 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at National Park College in Hot Springs.

Garland County Book Sale

HOT SPRINGS — The Friends of the Garland County Library will hold their annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3-5 in the library’s auditorium. For more information, visit gclibrary.com.

