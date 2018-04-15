Oklahoma, Texas battling wildfires

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Fueled by wind gusts, more than two dozen wildfires raged Saturday in Oklahoma and Texas -- including one in western Oklahoma that's estimated to be nearly 40 miles at its widest point.

Oklahoma Forestry Services spokesman Michelle Finch-Walker said 14 wildfires have charred more than 572 square miles in the state.

The largest is in Dewey County, where more than 375 square miles have been charred. Hundreds of people have been evacuated.

There were at least a dozen wildfires in Texas, including a 12-square-mile fire in Wheeler County.

Scot Breit, a fire weather analyst for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said wind gusts of up to 55 mph fueled the fires Saturday.

Transgender ban still bound for trial

NEW YORK -- The revised U.S. ban on transgender military service isn't much different from the original announced by the president last year, a federal judge said, in ruling that a lawsuit over the directive must go to trial.

U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman in Seattle on Friday decided the two bans are essentially the same and denied the Justice Department's request to throw the case out on the grounds that the new ban gives transgender troops and other plaintiffs a way to serve openly.

The judge, nominated by former Democratic President Bill Clinton, also denied a request by transgender plaintiffs for a permanent nationwide injunction against the ban that would have handed them a victory without a trial.

President Donald Trump announced in July that transgender Americans would be barred from serving in the military "in any capacity." That triggered at least four court injunctions, preventing the policy from taking effect while litigation proceeded. A March version of the ban would allow transgender people to serve openly in their "biological sex."

Trump has said transgender forces impede military readiness and impose a financial burden on taxpayers.

Crash inquiry find skids, wife drugged

SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman was drunk when she drove her family off a Northern California cliff last month, and her wife and several children had large amounts of a drug in their systems that can cause drowsiness, authorities said Friday.

Police had previously said they believed the Hart family died in a suicide plunge from a scenic overlook. The crash happened days after authorities in Washington state opened an investigation into allegations that the children were being neglected.

Preliminary toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of 0.102, said California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter. California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher.

Toxicology tests also found that her wife, Sarah Hart, and two of their children had "a significant amount" of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug Benadryl, which can make people sleepy.

Sarah and Jennifer Hart and their six adopted children were believed to be in the family's SUV when it plunged off a cliff in Mendocino County.

