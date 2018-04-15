Home / Latest News /
Florida man asks about stealing beer; learns it means jail
By The Associated Press
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A Florida man asked the store clerk, "What would happen if I stole some beer?"
Police say Christopher Maxwell soon found out.
Sebastian police told TCPalm.com the 33-year-old Maxwell entered a convenience store at 2:30 a.m. Friday but was told he couldn't buy beer because alcohol sales are banned in the city between 1 and 7 a.m. In response to Maxwell's question, the clerk replied she would call 911. Maxwell still grabbed two 18-packs of Bud Light and left. The clerk did as she said.
Police found Maxwell nearby with an 18-pack in each hand. Officers said he struggled when they tried to arrest him. He remained jailed Sunday on charges of petty theft and battery on a police officer. Records don't show if he has an attorney.
