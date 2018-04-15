• Tony LaCasse, a spokesman for the New England Aquarium, called an endangered North Atlantic right whale dubbed Kleenex a "superstar" for birthing so many young, as researchers off the coast of Provincetown, Mass., said they continued to work to free her from fishing line that has been wrapped around her jaw for three years.

• Thom Reed, who says he was 9 when his family saw a "self-contained glow" flood their car in 1969, at the same time about 40 people reported seeing a UFO in Sheffield, Mass., and nearby towns, has threatened to sue after Sheffield said it plans to move a memorial from the sighting site.

• Richard Ross, the Philadelphia police commissioner, defended his officers' decision to arrest two black men at a Starbucks, saying employees reported that the men were trespassing, though at one point in a video of the arrest a white customer says he was meeting with the men and calls the arrest "ridiculous."

• Bill Funderburk, a manager at an Olive Garden in Chattanooga, Tenn., had the restaurant cover the $789.26 bill for the track team from Marshall County High School in Kentucky, which was the scene of a deadly shooting earlier this year.

• Rich Austin, police chief of Milton, Ga., said he hopes that five students will learn a lesson after they were arrested over the anti-Semitic vandalism of a driveway.

• Carl Sanders of Columbia, Miss., took the time to shave before taking his pregnant wife to a Hattiesburg hospital so he could be ready for church in case the trip was a false alarm, but he cut it too close, and Aquilla Sanders ended up giving birth in their car parked along the side of the road.

• Jannich Andersen, an 18-year-old Danish tourist, told the New York Post that two men brandishing a knife took his bright-red hat bearing the words "Make America Great Again" -- Republican President Donald Trump's campaign slogan -- that he bought for his father "as a joke."

