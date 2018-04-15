Man drowns; truck backed into creek

A man drowned in an Arkansas creek Wednesday when the truck he was in became submerged while backing off a boat ramp, authorities said.

Deputies were called to Cadron Creek about 12:30 p.m., Conway County Sheriff Mike Smith said.

Two men were reported to have been trying to back a boat in without a trailer when the truck went too far into the water and started sinking.

John Willie Saxton, 56, was trapped inside and drowned, Smith said.

The Conway Fire Department's dive team recovered his body about 3:15 p.m., the sheriff said.

Saxton's brother-in-law was also in the truck, but he escaped.

Metro on 04/15/2018