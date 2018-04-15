Master Gardeners set plant sale for April 28 in Batesville

— The Independence County Master Gardeners will have their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28 at the Batesville National Guard Armory, 1690 White Drive. There is no admission charge, and the public is invited.

As in years past, the sale will feature a wide assortment of plants, including annuals, perennials, shrubs and vegetables, as well as hanging baskets just in time for gifts for Mother’s Day.

“Come early for a good selection,” said Rose Ann Houston, president of the Master Gardeners. “There are always people lined up at the door before we open. We will have great prices on locally grown and harvested plants.

“We will also have birdhouses, macramé plant hangers and hanging baskets. Most plants will be priced between $2 and $5, and there will probably not be anything over $20.”

A group of the Master Gardeners gathered recently at the White River Community Garden to work in the herb garden that they maintain at that location. They brought plants from their gardens to repot for the sale.

Charlene Morrison of Newark brought a variety of iris for the group to sort and repot.

“We focus on education and beautification of the community,” Morrison said.

Beth Gooch of Batesville said many of the plants that will be featured at the sale are raised specifically in Independence County.

“People will be lined up outside the armory, even if it’s raining,” Gooch said, smiling. “They are eager to see what we have for sale.”

Sue Kibbe of Batesville said the Master Gardeners “will also have a children’s corner where children can come and plant a marigold in a container and take it home with them.

“That’s always popular with people.”

Proceeds from the plant sale are used for beautification and education projects.

The local Master Gardeners provide landscaping at the Batesville Aquatic Center, the Independence County Cooperative Extension Service building in Batesville, a rose garden at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Batesville and the city park in Newark. They also help with projects at several schools in the county.

“Master Gardeners volunteered 2,070 hours last year,” said Nathan Reinhart, agent for agriculture and staff chair of the Independence County Cooperative Extension Service, who also serves as adviser to the Master Gardeners.

“The Independence County Master Gardeners have a real passion for making Independence County a beautiful place to live and work,” he said. “They are dedicated to learning and showing how to make the landscape around the community more appealing to the eye.”

Houston said there are 35 to 40 members of the local organization.

Other officers of the Independence County Master Gardeners are Asa Whitaker of Moorefield, first vice president; Judy Allen of Batesville, second vice president; Rita Clark of Cord-Charlotte, secretary; and Cathy Shonk, also of Cord-Charlotte, treasurer.

For more information on the Independence County Master Gardeners or the plant sale, call the Independence County Extension office at (870) 793-8840.