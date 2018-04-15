• Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including the late Nina Simone, were inducted Saturday night as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who died in 1973, also earned the prestigious honor at the organization's 33rd annual ceremony at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is based. Bon Jovi, who have sold more than 120 million albums and launched multiple No. 1 hits, was first nominated in 2011. Jon Bon Jovi was inducted alongside current bandmates David Bryan and Tico Torres as well as former members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such. Sambora left in 2013; Such left in 1994. The frontman said that although he and the other current members hadn't spoken to Sambora since he left the group, he invited the performer, along with Such, to be part of the Rock Hall festivities. Brothers Mark and David Knopfler, of English rockers Dire Straits, planned to skip the event, bassist John Illsley said. Tharpe was inducted with the "Award for Early Influence," while the other five acts were inducted as performers. She was a pioneering guitarist who performed gospel music and was known to some as "the godmother of rock 'n' roll." The jazzy and soulful Simone, who died in 2003, was a leader in pushing for civil rights and influenced the likes of Alicia Keys and Aretha Franklin. Rock Hall voters have recently opened their hearts to progressive rockers, which benefited "Nights in White Satin" singers The Moody Blues. The Cars, founded in Boston in 1976, combined New Wave and classic rock sounds. This year marked the band's third nomination.

• Gwen Stefani is the latest superstar to ink a deal for a series of regularly scheduled shows in Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment announced last week that Stefani will kick off a residency at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort in June. The hollaback girl said in a statement that having a show in Las Vegas is "an incredible honor." She said that growing up in Anaheim, Calif., she could never have imagined one day having her own residency. Caesars said Stefani's show will celebrate the breadth of her musical career. Stefani released her first holiday album last fall. You Make It Feel Like Christmas debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Holiday Album chart. Tickets went on sale Friday. Shows at the casino-resort's Zappos Theater are scheduled for June, July, December, February and March.

A Section on 04/15/2018