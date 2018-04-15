North Little Rock police arrest suspect in beating

North Little Rock police on Friday arrested a man accused of beating a friend with a wooden board.

Calvin Hammock, 28, was arrested on aggravated assault charges over accusations that he picked up a 2-by-4 and hit his friend several times with it, according to a police report.

Police found the victim lying on the ground, bleeding from the bridge of his nose, left shoulder, chest and left leg, the report said.

Hammock was in the Pulaski County jail Saturday night with bail set at $5,000, according to online jail records.

Metro on 04/15/2018