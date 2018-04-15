Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 15, 2018

Outdoors calendar

This article was published today at 3:08 a.m.

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

APRIL

17 Maumelle chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Razorback Pizza, Maumelle. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

21 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186.

21 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186. lifeoutdoorsteambass.com

21 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. DeGray Lake, Spillway Ramp. sherwoodbassclub.com

21 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Greers Ferry Lake, Devils Fork Ramp. 6 a.m.-3 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

21 Arkansas Bass Anglers Division 50 tournament. Lake Dardanelle State Park, Russellville. Bill Puckett (501) 339-4876.

24 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Brewer, South Ramp. Ricky Jones rd.pcso8@yahoo.com

Print Headline: Calendar

