Pavement work set in Jacksonville
Work on a section of U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville will require lane closings Tuesday night, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Crews placing concrete pavement will close the northbound and southbound inside lanes between Redmond Road and James Street, weather permitting.
The northbound lane closing will last from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., and the southbound lane closing will last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be controlled with signs and barrels, the department said.
