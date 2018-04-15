Stone commits to the Razorbacks

Offensive lineman Joseph Stone has committed to Arkansas while on his official visit to Fayetteville today.

“It was amazing,” said Stone of his visit. “Just getting to see the coaching staff and meet some of the players. Definitely a great experience.”

Stone, 6-8, 340 pounds, of Hewitt-Trussville High School chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Purdue, Louisville, Florida Atlantic, Mercer and Middle Tennessee State, and numerous other schools are showing interest

He received a scholarship offer from Coach Chad Morris during his first trip to Fayetteville on Feb. 24 and named the Hogs his leader.

Offensive lineman Ty Clary was his host for the weekend. The traditional dinner at a local Fayetteville eatery was the highlight of his trip.

"Eating all that food at the Catfish Hole last night.," said Stone, who has a 385-pound bench press. "We've got a bunch of people sitting there calling the Hogs. It's pretty neat and bringing food until you can't eat any more."

Stone becomes the Hogs' third commitment for the 2019 class.